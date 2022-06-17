NBA Finals 2022: Curry and Thompson call out critics as Warriors celebrate title win

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson didn't forget the critics after they lifted their fourth NBA championship as the starting backcourt of the Golden State Warriors. Curry was masterful in the Finals, joining the history books for his Finals MVP performance as he averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the six games against the Boston Celtics. Despite the celebrations, Curry didn't forget to mention what some sceptics were saying about him only a year ago. In an ESPN segment in 2021, experts were asked how many more titles Stephen Curry would win with the Warriors, to which they signalled with a Zero. Curry recalled that in his press conference.

Curry said, "These last two months of the Playoffs, these last three years, this last 48 hours, every bit of it has been an emotional roller coaster on and off the floor; and you're carrying all of that daily to try to realize a dream and a goal like we did tonight. And, you get goosebumps just thinking about, you know, all those snapshots and episodes that we went through to get back here, individually, collectively. And, that's why I said I think this championship hits different."

"That's why I have so many emotions, and still will, just because of what it took to get back here. And, the fact that when we started this season, the conversations about who we were as a team and what we were capable of, clearly remember some experts and talking heads putting up the big zero of how many championships we would have going forward because of everything that we went through. So, we hear all that, and you carry it all, and you try to maintain your purpose, not let it distract you, but you carry that weight, and to get here, it all comes out. It's special," concluded Curry.

Klay Thompson, who came back from an injury setback of more than 900 days to win an NBA championship, didn't forget a tweet from Grizzlies player Jaren Jackson Junior. The Grizzlies big mocked the Warriors' slogan of "Strength in Numbers" after a regular-season win in March 2022.

Thompson hit back following the championship win. "I can't wait. There is this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted 'strength in numbers' after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much. I can't wait to retweet that thing—frigging bum. I had to watch that, like this frigging -- okay, okay. Sorry. Bad memory just popped up. Are you going to mock us? Like, you haven't ever been there before, Bro, we been there. We know what it takes. Hold that. Twitter fingers, can you believe it? "I've got a memory like an elephant. I don't forget."