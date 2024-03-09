Sinner and Swiatek shine, Murray exits: Highlights from ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek showcase tennis mastery, advancing to the third round of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters with commanding wins.

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek demonstrated dominance as they stormed into the third round of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters with commanding victories on Friday. However, former world number one Andy Murray faced disappointment as he suffered a 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 defeat against fifth seed Andrey Rublev, bidding farewell to the event where he once reached the 2009 final.

Italian sensation Sinner, seeded third, continued his impressive form, following up his debut Grand Slam title in Melbourne with a convincing win over Thanasi Kokkinakis, sealing his 13th consecutive match victory. Meanwhile, women's world number one Swiatek dispatched American Danielle Collins with ease, showcasing her prowess on the court.

Reflecting on her victory, Swiatek expressed satisfaction with her performance in the early rounds, acknowledging the challenges posed by her opponent's powerful shots. Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova also advanced comfortably, while Elena Rybakina's title defense came to an abrupt end due to a gastrointestinal issue.

Sinner attributed his success to diligent preparation and adaptability to the desert conditions, emphasizing the importance of staying focused and disciplined on the court. With an eye on his next match, Sinner remained grounded, recognizing the competitive nature of the tournament.

Elsewhere, Alex de Minaur restored Australian pride with a dominant win, while German stars Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber showcased their prowess with impressive victories.

The action-packed day also saw Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas secure a comprehensive victory, highlighting the intense competition at the Indian Wells Masters.

Also Read: Introducing Oliver Bearman: The 18-Year-Old Ferrari driver making debut at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix