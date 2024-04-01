Novak Djokovic set to make history as oldest World No. 1 in ATP rankings

Tennis icon Novak Djokovic is on the brink of rewriting history, poised to become the oldest player to hold the top spot in ATP rankings, surpassing Roger Federer's record.

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, continues to rewrite the records on the ATP Tour, poised to achieve yet another milestone as he begins his 419th week as the World No. 1. Djokovic, who turned 34 last month, is set to surpass Roger Federer as the oldest player to hold the top ranking in ATP history this coming Sunday, at the age of 36 years and 321 days.

The Serbian maestro's remarkable longevity at the pinnacle of men's tennis underscores his unrivalled dedication and enduring excellence. Since crossing the age of 30 in 2017, Djokovic has amassed an impressive tally of 31 tour-level titles, including a dozen Grand Slam triumphs, ten ATP Masters 1000 victories, and two ATP Finals crowns.

Djokovic's commitment to maintaining peak physical and mental fitness through rigorous training, yoga, meditation, and a balanced diet has been instrumental in sustaining his dominance well into his mid-30s. He attributes part of his continued success to the challenges posed by younger rivals, which have motivated him to continually elevate his game and remain competitive against the evolving landscape of the ATP Tour.

Notably, Djokovic first ascended to the World No. 1 ranking in 2011 at the age of 24, significantly younger than his legendary counterparts Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who achieved the same feat at 22. Despite facing stiff competition from emerging talents like Carlos Alcaraz, who became the youngest-ever No. 1 in ATP history at 19, Djokovic's reign at the top has remained unassailable.

As Djokovic embarks on his unprecedented 419th week as the World No. 1, he solidifies his status as one of the greatest athletes in tennis history, leaving an indelible mark on the sport for generations to come.

