Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Novak Djokovic set to make history as oldest World No. 1 in ATP rankings

    Tennis icon Novak Djokovic is on the brink of rewriting history, poised to become the oldest player to hold the top spot in ATP rankings, surpassing Roger Federer's record.

    Tennis Novak Djokovic set to make history as oldest World No. 1 in ATP rankings osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, continues to rewrite the records on the ATP Tour, poised to achieve yet another milestone as he begins his 419th week as the World No. 1. Djokovic, who turned 34 last month, is set to surpass Roger Federer as the oldest player to hold the top ranking in ATP history this coming Sunday, at the age of 36 years and 321 days.

    The Serbian maestro's remarkable longevity at the pinnacle of men's tennis underscores his unrivalled dedication and enduring excellence. Since crossing the age of 30 in 2017, Djokovic has amassed an impressive tally of 31 tour-level titles, including a dozen Grand Slam triumphs, ten ATP Masters 1000 victories, and two ATP Finals crowns.

    Djokovic's commitment to maintaining peak physical and mental fitness through rigorous training, yoga, meditation, and a balanced diet has been instrumental in sustaining his dominance well into his mid-30s. He attributes part of his continued success to the challenges posed by younger rivals, which have motivated him to continually elevate his game and remain competitive against the evolving landscape of the ATP Tour.

    Notably, Djokovic first ascended to the World No. 1 ranking in 2011 at the age of 24, significantly younger than his legendary counterparts Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who achieved the same feat at 22. Despite facing stiff competition from emerging talents like Carlos Alcaraz, who became the youngest-ever No. 1 in ATP history at 19, Djokovic's reign at the top has remained unassailable.

    As Djokovic embarks on his unprecedented 419th week as the World No. 1, he solidifies his status as one of the greatest athletes in tennis history, leaving an indelible mark on the sport for generations to come.

    Also Read: Roy Keane dubs Erling Haaland as 'League 2' player after flop show in Man City's draw with Arsenal (WATCH)

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 5:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: BCCI Invites team owners for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16 osf

    IPL 2024: BCCI Invites team owners for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus osf

    IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus

    F1 owner Liberty Media takes over MotoGP in staggering $4.53 billion deal with Dorna snt

    F1 owner Liberty Media takes over MotoGP in staggering $4.53 billion deal with Dorna

    Football Roy Keane slams Erling Haaland's performance in Manchester City's draw with Arsenal osf

    Roy Keane dubs Erling Haaland as 'League 2' player after flop show in Man City's draw with Arsenal (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's inspirational comeback lauded by Shane Watson osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's inspirational comeback lauded by Shane Watson

    Recent Stories

    Iran alerted Russia of major 'terrorist operation' on its soil before Moscow concert hall attack: Report snt

    Iran alerted Russia of major 'terrorist operation' on its soil before Moscow concert hall attack: Report

    Honey Know about it's myths, varieties and Ayurvedic importance RBA

    Honey: Know about it's myths, varieties and Ayurvedic importance

    Kerala: More flight services from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur to begin from April 2 anr

    Kerala: More flight services from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur to begin from April 2

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail amid protests, will be lodged in jail No. 2 (WATCH) gcw

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail amid protests, will be lodged in jail No. 2 (WATCH)

    Is Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai house a copy of Tom Cruise's Beach Home? Read details RBA

    Is Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai house a copy of Tom Cruise's beach home? Read details

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon