Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Australia; sparks public fury

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who has reached Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday, is due to appear in court in Canberra next month.

Tennis' 'bad boy' Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after reportedly being chargd with assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian, who on Monday advanced to the Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinals, will show up in court in Canberra the following month.

Police in the Australian Capital Territory announced that Kyrgios had been accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend, reportedly Chiara Passari, on Tuesday. The accusation relates to an event that happened in Canberra in December of last year.

“ACT policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” a spokesperson said.

According to the Canberra Times, Kyrgios is accused of grabbing a former partner in connection with the charge. Two years is the maximum penalty for the offence.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios, who violated Wimbledon's all-white dress code on Monday, took to Instagram to post a photograph of him lending his white trainers to a young girl. "This is why I play ❤️ to all my youngsters out there, believe in yourself 🗣" he wrote in the post's caption.

Yesterday, th Australian walked on to Centre Court wearing red trainers, then changed into them again, along with a red cap, once he had completed his fourth-round win against the American, Brandon Nakashima.

When asked about his latest violation, the defiant World No. 40 said, "I do what I want. I'm not above the rules. I just like wearing my Jordans (trainers). It's more attention for me. What's that saying? Any publicity is good publicity, right?"

"I sit here now in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon again, and I just know there's so many people that are so upset. It's a good feeling," said Kyrgios after his 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 win over the American.

