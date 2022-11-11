Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans overjoyed after Sadio Mane named in Senegal's squad despite injury scare

    Bayern Munich and Senegal star Sadio Mane will reportedly be travelling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 just days after an injury scare ruled him out of the showpiece tournament.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    In what has sparked massive excitement among football enthusiasts, Bayern Munich star and Senegal captain Sadio Mane is expected to travel to Qatar for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 just days after an injury scare ruled him out of the showpiece tournament. 

    During Bayern Munich's 6-1 triumph over Werder Bremen last weekend, Mane suffered a right fibula injury. The former Liverpool star will not play in the team's forthcoming match against Schalke on Saturday because the 30-year-old needs more medical testing.

    Also read: Can France win 2nd FIFA World Cup in a row? PSG star Mbappe gives ultimate response

    The Bavarians have kept in touch with the Senegal national team throughout the process. Reports earlier said that Mane would completely miss the 2022 edition of the World Cup in the Gulf nation. Aliou Cisse, however, has announced his 26-man squad today, and surprisingly, the Bayern Munich star is on the list.

    Senegal is the reigning African champion, and Mane is a crucial player in the squad for his attacking threat and experience. They are in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Netherlands, which means Mane will face former teammate and Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk.

    Also read: 'Go Portugal': Ronaldo's inspiring message ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 wins hearts

    According to Chrisitan Falk, the Bundesliga giants are 'not happy' about the decision to include Mane in Senegal's squad, but fans of the forward are overjoyed by this news.

    One fan said on Twitter, "All this herbs in Africa and you think a slide tackle would stop him?" Another one stated, "Guys had forgotten he's African." A third supported added, "What’s a World Cup without the best player in the world?"

    Here's a look at fan reactions on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
