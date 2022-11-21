Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will a title triumph for Portugal end 'GOAT' debate? Ronaldo answers

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal might eclipse Lionel Messi's Argentina in Qatar. However, the former feels that a title triumph for the Navigators would not be enough to end the 'GOAT' debate between him and Messi.

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to go in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and aid his side in winning its maiden WC title. While he is confident of his side surpassing superstar Lionel Messi's Argentina and lifting the title, he feels that a title win for the Navigators would hardly be enough for critics and fans to end the debate on who among the two footballers is the ultimate Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Both the global football icons are yet to attain title success in the WC. While Ronaldo has a couple of international titles, Messi has just one.

    Talking on the topic, Ronaldo said on Monday, "Even if I won the World Cup, there would be this debate. It's like in everything. Some like blondes more, others more brunettes. I'm an ambitious player; I'd love to win this competition, but if I don't win, I'd still be happy with everything I've done so far."

    "If they told me that I won't win a title again, I'd be proud of what I've done. [Winning the World Cup] was a dream for me; it's possible, but we'll see. I hope all energies are on our side," added Ronaldo, reports FotMob. Notably, both sides should not meet until the final if they top their respective groups.

    "It will be my fifth World Cup. I'm focused and extremely optimistic that things will go well. Checkmate we do in life, it's not just in chess. And I do it often. I don't know how to be direct about it, but I'd like to be the one to do the checkmate against him [Messi]. It would be beautiful to happen; it already happened in a chess game, and in football, it would be even more [handsome]," Ronaldo concluded.

