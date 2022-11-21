Qatar World Cup 2022: Will a title triumph for Portugal end 'GOAT' debate? Ronaldo answers

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal might eclipse Lionel Messi's Argentina in Qatar. However, the former feels that a title triumph for the Navigators would not be enough to end the 'GOAT' debate between him and Messi.

Image credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Facebook

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to go in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and aid his side in winning its maiden WC title. While he is confident of his side surpassing superstar Lionel Messi's Argentina and lifting the title, he feels that a title win for the Navigators would hardly be enough for critics and fans to end the debate on who among the two footballers is the ultimate Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Both the global football icons are yet to attain title success in the WC. While Ronaldo has a couple of international titles, Messi has just one.

Image credit: Getty

Talking on the topic, Ronaldo said on Monday, "Even if I won the World Cup, there would be this debate. It's like in everything. Some like blondes more, others more brunettes. I'm an ambitious player; I'd love to win this competition, but if I don't win, I'd still be happy with everything I've done so far." FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

"If they told me that I won't win a title again, I'd be proud of what I've done. [Winning the World Cup] was a dream for me; it's possible, but we'll see. I hope all energies are on our side," added Ronaldo, reports FotMob. Notably, both sides should not meet until the final if they top their respective groups.

Image credit: Getty