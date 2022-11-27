Qatar World Cup 2022, CRO vs CAN: Top 4 moments as Croatia spoils Canada's early party

Qatar World Cup 2022: Croatia and Canada had an exciting encounter on Sunday. While the latter was the first to open the scoring, the former had the last laugh, securing a fine 3-1 finish. Here are the top moments from the game.

The runner-up from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has had a challenging start to Qatar 2022. While it settled for a competitive goalless draw to Canada in the opening contest, the second match against Canada on Sunday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha saw it securing a decisive 3-1 win, thanks to strikes from Andrej Kramaric (36 & 70), Marko Livaja (44) and Lovro Majer (90+4). The success was even extraordinary, considering it came from behind after Alphonso Davies had put the Canadians ahead within just two minutes into the game. Meanwhile, we look at the four top moments from this contest, as the Voyageurs have been knocked out of the pre-quarters race.

Canada is on the rise

It is Canada's only second WC appearance. However, the intent it displayed right from the opening whistle in this tie and its opening loss to Belgium was commendable. While it might have been knocked out early in the group stage, it is on the road to rising and needs to work more on its defence. It would be a side to watch out for in the next edition in 2026, despite having qualified as a co-host.

FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Davies creates history for Canada

Davies put the Voyageurs ahead just two minutes into the contest. The goal turned out to be a historic one for his side, as it was their first-ever goal in the WC. Indeed, he would be going down in the history books as the first scorer for a side in the WC would forever remain exceptional, and he is likely to be immortalised by his nation.

Andrej Kramaric is likely to attract attention from clubs

Kramaric was sensational as an attacking midfielder, carrying his form from 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. He is the one that rescued Croatia and is heavily backed to continue his sublime form further in the competition. Provided he continues with this momentum, he will undoubtedly draw attention from bigger clubs and wouldn't mind moving from the 11th-placed German side.

ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - Social media erupts as Alphonso Davies hands Canada historic goal vs Croatia

Never count out Croatia

In case you forgot, the Blazers happened to be the runner-up from the last edition and lost to defending champion France in a hard-fought manner. Thus, ruling them out in any clash is a grave mistake. Although Canada put up a fight, it got a taste of facing a top side like Croatia, while it would also serve as a warning for other sides in the event against the Croatians.