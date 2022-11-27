Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Social media erupts as Alphonso Davies hands Canada historic goal vs Croatia

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Canada is up against Croatia on Sunday, where it created history, thanks to Alphonso Davies, as the side scored its first-ever goal in the tournament to date, while social media erupted.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, CRO vs CAN: Social media erupts as Alphonso Davies hands Canada historic goal vs Croatia-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

    The trend of a surprise element continued in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On Sunday, with astonishments coming in the opening two matches, the third game between Croatia and Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha also began on a theatrical note. It took just two minutes for the latter to take the lead, as Alphonso Davies headed in the fine cross from Tajon Buchanan, beating the former's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic comfortably. Notably, it turned out to be the Voyageurs' first-ever goal in the competition, which made the fans go crazy, while social media flared like an explosive volcano, hailing acclaim for the Bayern Munich winger.

    As far as Canada's record in the tournament is concerned, it happens to be his just second appearance to date. Its last appearance was way back during the 1986 edition in Mexico, where it was ousted in the group stage, losing all its three contests and failing to score a goal.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    So far in this match, Canada looks promising in terms of attack, having already dominated with possession and passes. It is also set to participate in the next WC, where it would be co-hosting the event alongside fellow North American neighbouring countries, the United States of America (USA) and Mexico. However, the Vatreni lead 2-1 now, with Andrej Kramaric levelling in the 37th through Ivan Perisic's assist, followed by Marko Livaja in the 44th.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IOA Elections: PT Usha set to get elected as chief, first woman to take top role-ayh

    IOA Elections: PT Usha set to get elected as chief, first woman to take top role

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: The 4 vital moments from Morocco Belgium shocker-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: The 4 vital moments from Morocco's Belgium shocker

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Keysher Fuller lone winner breaks Japanese hearts as Costa Rica remains in pre-quarters race-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fuller's lone winner breaks Japanese hearts as Costa Rica remains in pre-quarters race

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton/2nd ODI: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Shubman Gill comments-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Gill comments

    football The Qatar World Cup 2022 is beaming misogyny around the world-ayh

    The Qatar World Cup 2022 is beaming misogyny around the world

    Recent Stories

    IOA Elections: PT Usha set to get elected as chief, first woman to take top role-ayh

    IOA Elections: PT Usha set to get elected as chief, first woman to take top role

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: The 4 vital moments from Morocco Belgium shocker-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: The 4 vital moments from Morocco's Belgium shocker

    What a time to be alive in India right now Snapdeal CEO offers 'Insight' on startups

    'What a time to be alive in India right now...' Snapdeal CEO offers 'Insight' on startups

    football Liverpool holds talks with Middle East consortiums ahead of potential sale-ayh

    Liverpool holds talks with Middle East consortiums ahead of potential sale

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Tite confident of Neymar returning for Brazil post group stage-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Tite confident of Neymar returning for Brazil post group stage

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon