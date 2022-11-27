Qatar World Cup 2022: Social media erupts as Alphonso Davies hands Canada historic goal vs Croatia

Qatar World Cup 2022: Canada is up against Croatia on Sunday, where it created history, thanks to Alphonso Davies, as the side scored its first-ever goal in the tournament to date, while social media erupted.

The trend of a surprise element continued in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On Sunday, with astonishments coming in the opening two matches, the third game between Croatia and Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha also began on a theatrical note. It took just two minutes for the latter to take the lead, as Alphonso Davies headed in the fine cross from Tajon Buchanan, beating the former's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic comfortably. Notably, it turned out to be the Voyageurs' first-ever goal in the competition, which made the fans go crazy, while social media flared like an explosive volcano, hailing acclaim for the Bayern Munich winger.

As far as Canada's record in the tournament is concerned, it happens to be his just second appearance to date. Its last appearance was way back during the 1986 edition in Mexico, where it was ousted in the group stage, losing all its three contests and failing to score a goal.

So far in this match, Canada looks promising in terms of attack, having already dominated with possession and passes. It is also set to participate in the next WC, where it would be co-hosting the event alongside fellow North American neighbouring countries, the United States of America (USA) and Mexico. However, the Vatreni lead 2-1 now, with Andrej Kramaric levelling in the 37th through Ivan Perisic's assist, followed by Marko Livaja in the 44th.