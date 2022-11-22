Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

FIFA World Cup 2022: Game 5 of the competition will be played between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. With the former being favourites to win, we present the ideal fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch and more.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues in Qatar despite criticisms and hiccups. Game 5 of the event would witness former two-time champions take on neighbouring gulf nation Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday. The former is considered an outright favourite to win this tie, which possesses more giant stars than the opposition. However, the Arabians cannot be taken lightly, given that they would receive tremendous support in the gulf country. Meanwhile, ahead of this anticipated meeting, we present the ideal fantasy line-up, probable line-up, result prediction, where to watch and other match details.

Probable line-up

ARG (4-3-3): E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Gomez; Messi, L Martinez, Di Maria.

KSA (4-2-3-1): Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Amri, Al-Bulahyi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Al-Malki; Al-Shehri, Al-Faraj, Al-Daswari; Al-Buraikan.

Fantasy line-up

GK: Martinez

Given the comparison with Al-Owais, the Argentine is a better fit, making him a no-brainer here.

DEF: Al-Shahrani, Al-Burayk, Romero and Martinez

Romero and Martinez have been Argentina's defensive lifeline this year. At the same time, Al-Shahrani and Al-Burayk were rock soling for Saudi in the qualifiers, playing a pivotal role in their qualification.

MID: Di Maria (c), Al-Daswari and Al-Faraj

While Di Maria is a must-have here, Al-Daswari and Al-Faraj were notable for their play-making skills in the qualifiers, making them exciting selections here. Di Maria's usefulness makes him the skipper.

FWD: Messi, Martinez and Al-Shehri

While Messi is again a no-brainer here, Martinez has been impactful of late, aiding the Argentines with numerous goal-scoring opportunities. At the same time, the same goes for Al-Shehri with the Arabians.

Match details

Date and day: November 22, 2022 (Tuesday)

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Time: 3.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sports 18 and MTV India (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Jio Cinema (Also available on the VI app for VI customers)

Prediction: Argentina wins 3-0