Pankaj Singh elected Cycling Federation of India president unopposed

The Cycling Federation of India will see Pankaj Singh head the board, who was elected as the president unopposed. While Maninder Pal Singh will be the Secretary-General in his second successive term, Sudeesh Kumar of Kerala will be the Treasurer.

Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the Noida district from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Pankaj Singh was elected unopposed as the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) president in the Annual General Body & Election meeting that was conducted on Sunday at State Guest House in Nainital.

Maninder Pal Singh was elected for the Secretary-General post for the second straight term, while Sudeesh Kumar of Kerala was selected as the Treasurer. The election happened for the 2023-2027 term, as 26 states and boards affiliated with the CFI partook in the AGM. Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Kerala, and Telangana got a couple of members elected in the Executive Council, while a member each was selected from Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamilnadu, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh & Andaman & Nicobar.

Pankaj thanked all the members for his unopposed election and said, “I will ensure that cyclists and the sportspersons of India get the best facilities and focus on the grassroots program. I have more work to be done on my part. Cycling is the most popular sport, but we must develop it to the elite level. We have to shift focus on the players at grass root level from where we can get the best talent. We have to nurture them carefully and can win the medals at the International level.”

Maninder, too, thanked all the members attending this event. Also, the Secretary General of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC), S Onkar Singh, participated in the meeting as an ACC observer. At the same time, DK Singh was attending as an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Observer. Justice RK Gauba (Retd.), elections’ Returning Officer, publicised the outcomes.