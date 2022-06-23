'No going back' - Barcelona looking to sell Frenkie De Jong

Promising Dutch midfielder Frankie De Jong will reportedly be sold by Barcelona, according to Journalist Alfredo Martinez. It is despite De Jong's desire to stay [as stated in multiple interviews]. With the Catalan's financial problems of a year ago, combined with a target list of Bernardo Silva, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, and Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona will need to free up funds. One team interested in De Jong's services is English giants Manchester United. His former Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag will be managing the Red Devils in the upcoming season, and De Jong is among the players he's reportedly interested in.

In recent interviews, De Jong has called Barcelona his dream club and mentioned his desire to stay at the club. When asked about a potential move and links to Manchester United earlier this month, De Jong said, "You're always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player. But, I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment, and I feel fine there, so no news."

Barcelona manager Xavi also wants to keep the Dutch midfielder. Asked about De Jong's future in May, the Barcelona legend said, "I haven't talked with him about his future. He is playing at a perfect level and has to continue here – he can be one of the best midfielders in the world for years to come."

"If it were up to me, I would continue here for many more years. He is essential and can mark an era here. He has to score and assist, and he has to be the protagonist. He's an important player for me, and he started every game except for a few due to rotations. But, it depends on the economic situation. For me, Frenkie could be one of the club legends," concluded Xavi.