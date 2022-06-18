Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Los Angeles Lakers targeting Bradley Beal

    The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in 2022 Free Agent Bradley Beal in a potential sign and trade.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Los Angeles Lakers LA targeting Bradley Beal-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Los Angeles, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    According to multiple sources, including Kevin O Connor, The Los Angeles Lakers are ambitiously targeting Bradley Beal. Going over the cap in the NBA 2022-23 season, the Lakers will need to figure out a sign and trade agreement with the Washington Wizards to get a potential deal across the line. However, the Wizards can likely get better offers from other teams. The Lakers and Wizards have been involved in a significant trade in the last months when the Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell Pope, and a pick for Russell Westbrook. The Lakers could undoubtedly use Bradley Beal. A proficient three-level scorer who can play on or off the ball is a valuable trait on a team with Lebron James.

    About the rumours of the Lakers being interested in Beal, sources said, “Apparently [Bradley] Beal could be on the Lakers’ radar.” Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reports that the Lakers are interested in acquiring him this summer. However, other teams may have a better chance of developing the guard than the Wizards.

    ALSO READ: NBA - 'Too much chatter' about teams trying to trade for Orlando Magic's No. 1 pick

    “The one name I’ve heard recently is Bradley Beal as another guy they want. I’m not sure if the interest is as mutual. You know Beal, it seems like Miami would be more of a threat to take him away from Washington. I don’t think you can also rule out Boston because of his relationship with Jayson Tatum, but the Lakers are trying to angle for some moves like that using the Russ expiring and the ’27 and the ’29 firsts,” O’Connor concluded.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
