    NBA: 'Too much chatter' about teams trying to trade for Orlando Magic's No. 1 pick

    According to Kevin O Connor, many teams are interested in NBA Draft Lottery Winners' first overall pick amid uncertainty from the Orlando Magic.

    Orlando, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    In 2017, the Boston Celtics knew who they wanted with the first pick in the NBA Draft. But, the team also knew their choice might not be the consensus. So, they traded down, got additional assets, and got Jayson Tatum with No. 3, while the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers took Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, respectively. Ringer's NBA Insider Kevin O Connor could see a similar scenario play out with the Magic reportedly interested in picking Jabari Smith Jr with a top pick. The Houston Rockets, who have the third overall pick, are among the prime contenders to trade for the first overall pick if the choice is traded.

    Regardless of which team has the first overall pick, a tough decision will have to be made considering this Draft's top three prospects. Chet Holmgreen is an elite rim protector and averaged 3.7 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game at Gonzaga. The big man could be a cornerstone for the Magic alongside playmakers. Holmgren was also a consensus All-American in his one college season and figures to be a double-double threat from when he steps onto an NBA court.

    Jabari Smith was also a consensus All-American in his one college season while averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. The ability to defend multiple positions stands out, and he can pose a matchup nightmare on the other end with his athleticism and outside shooting.

    As with the other two, Banchero was also a consensus All-American freshman, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while leading the Duke Blue Devils to the Final Four. He fits into the positionless basketball approach that many teams operate in the NBA and has no shortage of offensive upside.

    O'Connor said about Orlando potentially looking to trade down in the Draft, "There's just too much chatter about teams trying to trade for this pick. If the Magic play their cards right, they might be able to land Smith at a lower pick while accumulating additional assets. Sort of like how the Celtics effectively flipped Markelle Fultz for Jayson Tatum back in 2017."

    About Houston's interest in trading up, O'Connor said, "With three firsts, a bunch of future picks, and youth on the roster, they've inquired about moving up into one of the two top spots. Whether they're targeting Smith, Holmgren, or Banchero, Jalen Green showed during his rookie year that he's a rising star in need of a running mate."

