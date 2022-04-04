Fans disappointed after 'World's Scariest Man' Martyn Ford cancels fight against Iranian Hulk

World's Scariest Man, Martyn Ford, on Monday revealed that his fight with Iranian Hulk, Sajad Gharibi, later this month has been cancelled due to 'unforseen circumstances'.

The event itself, which is set to feature former Premier League footballers Patrice Evra and Jamie O'Hara, along with podcast host James English, will continue to go ahead as planned.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ford said, "This is a statement I didn't want to have to realise, but unfortunately, on April 30, my fight is going to be postponed. The event is still on. It's just my fight. The event will still go ahead, and there are some great people and fights on."

"Unfortunately, mine won't be one of them for reasons out of my control. It doesn't take a genius to figure them all out. I don't want to go down the route of talking about it; too much time and energy have been wasted," he added.

"I'm still training hard. There will be a debut. There will be a fight. I'm just not 100 per cent sure who, when or why, but it will happen," Ford concluded.

Ford and the Iranian Hulk have been involved in plenty of verbal duels over the last two months, with the warring pair coming to blows in person at a press event in Dubai in February.

In an Instagram post, Ford added, "Naturally, I'm hugely disappointed my fight against Iranian Hulk will no longer be going ahead, particularly given the fact I have dedicated so much time to my training programme and doing everything to ensure I was in the best possible shape to headline the event."

Fans eagerly awaiting their battle in the ring have been left disappointed following the shock news from Ford. Jake Quickenden replied to Ford's post stating, "Has he pulled or is it payment issues that’s what I wanna know."

One user commented, "This fight was never going to happen," while another stated that this whole drama was an absolute farce. There was another user who stated that he had predicted this match would not take place on 10 posts of Ford, adding, "Absolute no chance it was ever taking place. The Hulk is a photoshop and for you to push this fight all the time was a disgrace."