Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans disappointed after 'World's Scariest Man' Martyn Ford cancels fight against Iranian Hulk

    World's Scariest Man, Martyn Ford, on Monday revealed that his fight with Iranian Hulk, Sajad Gharibi, later this month has been cancelled due to 'unforseen circumstances'.

    Fans disappointed after 'World's scariest man' Martyn Ford cancels fight against Iranian Hulk Sajad Gharibi snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 8:20 PM IST

    World's Scariest Man, Martyn Ford, on Monday revealed that his fight with Iranian Hulk, Sajad Gharibi, later this month has been cancelled due to 'unforseen circumstances'. The bout was due to headline the Boxstar Celebrity Boxing event at London's O2 Arena on April 30.

    The event itself, which is set to feature former Premier League footballers Patrice Evra and Jamie O'Hara, along with podcast host James English, will continue to go ahead as planned.

    In a video posted on Instagram, Ford said, "This is a statement I didn't want to have to realise, but unfortunately, on April 30, my fight is going to be postponed. The event is still on. It's just my fight. The event will still go ahead, and there are some great people and fights on."

    "Unfortunately, mine won't be one of them for reasons out of my control. It doesn't take a genius to figure them all out. I don't want to go down the route of talking about it; too much time and energy have been wasted," he added.

    "I'm still training hard. There will be a debut. There will be a fight. I'm just not 100 per cent sure who, when or why, but it will happen," Ford concluded.

    Ford and the Iranian Hulk have been involved in plenty of verbal duels over the last two months, with the warring pair coming to blows in person at a press event in Dubai in February. 

    In an Instagram post, Ford added, "Naturally, I'm hugely disappointed my fight against Iranian Hulk will no longer be going ahead, particularly given the fact I have dedicated so much time to my training programme and doing everything to ensure I was in the best possible shape to headline the event."

    Fans eagerly awaiting their battle in the ring have been left disappointed following the shock news from Ford. Jake Quickenden replied to Ford's post stating, "Has he pulled or is it payment issues that’s what I wanna know."

    One user commented, "This fight was never going to happen," while another stated that this whole drama was an absolute farce. There was another user who stated that he had predicted this match would not take place on 10 posts of Ford, adding, "Absolute no chance it was ever taking place. The Hulk is a photoshop and for you to push this fight all the time was a disgrace."

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 8:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Here is how Cody Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38-ayh

    WWE: Here's how Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38

    UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Manchester City faces complicated task against Atletico Madrid, warn Luis Garcia and Jose Enrique-ayh

    Champions League: "City faces complicated task against Atletico", warn Garcia and Enrique

    football champions league 'I always overthink': Guardiola's sarcastic jibe ahead of Man City's clash with Atletico Madrid snt

    'I always overthink': Guardiola's sarcastic jibe ahead of Man City's clash with Atletico Madrid

    Thank You, Triple H: When Varun Dhawan spoke about his love for World Wrestling Entertainment WWE with The Game-ayh

    'Thank You, Triple H': When Varun Dhawan spoke about his love for WWE with The Game

    Here how new world number 1 Iga Swiatek reacted to Ashleigh Barty retirement-ayh

    Here's how new world number 1 Iga Swiatek reacted to Ashleigh Barty's retirement

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17; read details RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17; read details

    CCI orders probe of Zomato, Swiggy conduct, requires investigation-dnm

    CCI orders probe of Zomato, Swiggy conduct, requires investigation

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Here is how Cody Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38-ayh

    WWE: Here's how Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38

    UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Manchester City faces complicated task against Atletico Madrid, warn Luis Garcia and Jose Enrique-ayh

    Champions League: "City faces complicated task against Atletico", warn Garcia and Enrique

    football champions league 'I always overthink': Guardiola's sarcastic jibe ahead of Man City's clash with Atletico Madrid snt

    'I always overthink': Guardiola's sarcastic jibe ahead of Man City's clash with Atletico Madrid

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon