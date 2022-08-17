Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United rejects move for Adrien Rabiot after abnormal contract demands - Reports

    Manchester United is still on the hunt for a striker in the transfer market. While it was expected to make a move to sign Adrien Rabiot, it has reportedly pulled out due to his abnormal contract demands.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Turin, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United has had a terrible start to the season, losing its opening couple of English Premier League (EPL) games for the first time in a century. As it has slumped to the bottom of the table after two matches, the club is desperate to turn things around and is willing to provide head coach Erik ten Hag with another attacking option. The Red Devils are hunting for a forward in the continuing transfer window and were keen on landing French striker Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. However, after a week of negotiation, the deal has seemingly fallen off, with the club moving away due to abnormal contract demands by the Frenchman.

    As per 90min, United has rejected Rabiot's wage demands despite agreeing to a £15m transfer fee with Juventus. Personal terms could not be agreed with him as he was unwilling to take a pay cut to travel to Old Trafford. His mother, who is also his agent, is also not willing to accept the same, given that he will be a free agent next summer.

    ALSO READ: AMID NEWS OF ELON MUSK'S MAN UNITED PLANS, FORMER CLUB DIRECTOR KNIGHTON CONFIRMS TALKS WITH '3 BILLIONAIRES'

    Rabiot moved to Juventus as a free agent in 2019. As a result, he landed a lucrative deal in Turin, pocketing €7 million annually, excluding taxes. However, his performance with The Old Lady has not been overwhelming, and the club is ready to let go of him. While terminating his remaining one-year contract is another option for Juventus to get rid of him, it is unlikely to happen. At the same time, United is apparently considering Brazilain defensive midfielder Casemiro of Real Madrid as an alternative.

