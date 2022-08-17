Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid news of Elon Musk's Man United plans, former club director Knighton confirms talks with '3 billionaires'

    First Published Aug 17, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    Elon Musk has stunned after announcing on Twitter that he would be owning Manchester United. Meanwhile, former club director Michael Knighton has confirmed talks with '3 billionaires' over a potential takeover.

    English giants Manchester United have had a hard time under the ownership of the Glazers Family ever since they took over in 2005. Although the club had success and profit until the time Sir Alex Ferguson managed the team, following his retirement in 2013, the Red Devils are yet to taste victory in terms of the English Premier League (EPL) and the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Also, the club's shambolic performances of late have led to the fans protesting against the Glazers for being profit-minded and unconcerned regarding investment in the club. While the world's richest man Elon Musk announced his intentions to own the club on Wednesday, former United director Michael Knighton confirmed takeover talks with "three billionaires".

    Knighton said to ITV News, "They are small-time billionaires that I have been speaking to for three to four months now. When I was approached by some fan groups, oddly enough, saying, 'Look, our club is dying on its feet. Would you please do something?' I made a few phone calls, and I've been pulling this consortium together ever since. The point is: Someone had to make a stand."

    "If we can smoke the great Sir Jim [Ratcliffe] out to buy Manchester United, my consortium will be punching the air because we've achieved what we want to do. We will make the bid with our consortium, but I'll tell you, we do not have the resources available to do everything needed," Knighton added.

    United supporters have organised protests this weekend after the club's winless start in the season's opening two games of the EPL. They have alleged the Glazers have turned the "theatre of dreams into a theatre of nightmares". Meanwhile, Knighton had a bid for the club's ownership back in 1989, which ultimately failed to materialise.

