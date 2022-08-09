Man United opens talks with Adrien Rabiot, Marko Arnautovic amid Frenkie De Jong uncertainty

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United remains unsure regarding the future of the Frenkie De Jong deal it’s pursuing with Barcelona. Meanwhile, the club has opened talks with Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic.

    English giants Manchester United has secured four signings for the just-started season, in the form of Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, Argentine defender Lisandro Martínez from Ajax and English midfielder Tom Huddlestone. It remains in the pursuit of Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. However, the deal happens to be hanging in the balance despite both clubs reaching an agreement for the transfer, while De Jong is reportedly expressed his desire to stay, given that he is still owed £17 million in dues by Barca. In the same light, United has opened talks with Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic over potential transfers.

    According to 90min, United is expected to meet Rabiot’s mother and agent Veronique within 24 hours to discuss the deal with Serie A giants Juventus. It is also being reported that both clubs have agreed on a £15 million contract, with the Red Devils desperate to bolster its midfield, especially following the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) opening defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ex-Real Madrid Chief Jorge Valdano rates the better striker

    On the other hand, United will also be eyeing Arnautovic, who plays for Serie A side Bologna. Despite Rossoblù’s club director Marco Di Vaio’s comments about the Austrian being not for sale, both clubs are steadily progressing in talks over the potential transfer. “We’re proud of the interest in Marko, but we are not planning to sell him. We want to keep him at Bologna, as the president said. He’s a key part of our project - there’s not even a price tag,” Di Vaio had publicly stated.

    United is also desperate to bolster its forward line-up. However, it is being reported that Rabiot and Arnautovic will be backup deals, while the club’s stance about its primary targets remains unchanged. Also, the news of the Red Devils eyeing Rabiot has not gone down well with the fans, given the Frenchman’s poor attitude and off-field problems, while they are expecting a long-term rebuild under new head coach Erik ten Hag.

