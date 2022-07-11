ISSF World Cup 2022: Arjun Babuta clinches gold in 10m Air Rifle final
The ISSF World Cup 2022 is underway in Changwon. Meanwhile, in the 10m Air Rifle final, Arjun Babuta clinched the gold medal.
Image credit: SAI/Twitter
Young Indian shooter Arjun Babuta has won the men's 10m Air Rifle final event, as India clinched its maiden gold medal during the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Changwon, South Korea, on Monday. It was a tense gold medal clash, as Arjun humiliated silver medallist of the Tokyo Olympics, Lucas Kozeniesky, in a rather one-sided 17-9 measure. The 23-year-old from Punjab has been representing India since 2016 and had topped the ranking match in the past with 261.1 points. As a result, he qualified for the gold medal match. It happens to be Arjun's maiden gold while competing for the senior side.
Image credit: SAI/Twitter
Arjun had bagged the same gold colour during the 2016 ISSF Junior World Cup in Gabala, Azerbaijan. As for the other Indian in the reckoning, Parth Makhija had qualified for the ranking event after an outstanding show on Sunday. Makhija finished fourth, as he shot a score of 258.1, finishing behind 33-year-old Sergey Richter of Israel, who achieved 259.9.
