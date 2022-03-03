Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez charged with attempt to murder

Cain Velasquez has been charged with an attempt to murder. He has targeted Harry Eugene Goularte, who allegedly molested one of Velasquez's young relatives.

Renowned mixed martial artist (MMA) and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez has landed himself in legal trouble. He has been charged with an attempt to murder and multiple gun assaults during the Monday night shooting in San Jose, California. He has reportedly targeted Harry Eugene Goularte for allegedly molesting one of Velasquez's young relatives.

Velasquez faces ten counts, as he could be jailed for 20 years if found guilty, reports ESPN. As per the district attorney's office, he chased Goularte's truck in an "11-mile, high-speed chase" before ramming his car into it and firing a 40-calibre handgun multiple times into the truck in which Goularte was travelling with a couple of relatives. Although Goularte's father, Paul Bender, was struck in his arm and torso, he is expected to live.

"The sad tragedy is that Mr Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck. This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family," said Jeff Rosen (Santa Clara County DA). He was located and arrested during a traffic stop, according to court documents.

As for the charges against Velasquez, it includes attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, willfully discharging a gun from a car, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. His scheduled arraignment from Wednesday will be continued until Monday, while there will also be a bail hearing. Currently, he is at the Santa Clara County Main Jail North without bail.