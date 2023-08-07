Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: England edges past Nigeria on penalties to secure Quarter-Final berth

England's Lionesses managed to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup after a thrilling match against Nigeria. The game ended in a goalless draw, leading to extra time, where England faced immense pressure after being reduced to 10 players due to Lauren James' red card.

In a gripping encounter, England managed to secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup, but not without a major scare. The game against Nigeria proved to be a nail-biting affair as it ended in a goalless draw, forcing the teams into extra time. The pressure intensified when Lauren James received a red card for a petulant stamp on Nigeria player Michelle Alozie, leaving the Lionesses with only 10 players on the field. Despite being down to 10 players, the European champions exhibited immense resilience, defending their goal with determination. Nigeria missed their first two spot-kicks during the penalty shootout, with Desire Oparanozie and Alozie failing to find the target. The Lionesses capitalised on this advantage, with Bethany England and Rachel Daly successfully converting their penalties.

The shoot-out took an unexpected turn when Georgia Stanway missed England's first penalty, momentarily putting their hopes in jeopardy. However, Alex Greenwood steadied her nerves and confidently converted her penalty, keeping England's hopes alive.

The decisive moment came when Chloe Kelly, once again showing her prowess, scored the winning kick, propelling England into the quarter-finals. The team's jubilant celebration was a testament to the hard-fought victory.

While the Lionesses celebrated their triumph, this match will be remembered as a narrow escape. England will need to analyse their performance and address any vulnerabilities as they progress in the World Cup.

As the tournament progresses, England's quest for World Cup glory continues. The team's fans anxiously await the next challenge in the quarter-finals, eager to witness more exhilarating moments and cheer their Lionesses to victory. Follow all the post-match reactions and updates as England prepares for their next battle in the Women's World Cup.