Will Aubameyang consider moving to Chelsea after just six months at Barcelona?

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona as they are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea and Barcelona are reportedly in talks over a potential Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal before the transfer season ends. Although former Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is already signed by Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel is anxious to bolster his attack lineup in the wake of Romelu Lukaku's departure.

Chelsea spotted Aubameyang, who only joined Barcelona in February from Arsenal, as a potential new striker and approached Barcelona to start talks, claims transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Todd Boehly, the new owner of Chelsea, reportedly spoke with the leaders of Barcelona early this summer about potential transfers. The Blues have not yet submitted a formal bid for the former captain of Arsenal. However, Tuchel has a close relationship with the Gabonese superstar from their time at Dortmund and Chelsea could try to use that to their advantage.

In order to give Tuchel everything he requests, including a left back, right back, centre back, midfielder, and forward, Boehly will work to have a transaction approved.

Boehly has not had as much success as he would have liked during the summer transfer window so far. This summer, he found it difficult to advance in his discussions with Premier League clubs, and as a result, he missed out on a number of high-profile players after Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia left because they brought greater financial foresight and market expertise to the table.

After Boehly failed to sign Robert Lewandowski, Chelsea decided to turn to Aubameyang. Instead of joining Tuchel's team, the former Bayern Munich striker chose to sign a 42.5 million-pound agreement with Barcelona.

Given that he has 68 goals in 128 Premier League games, Aubameyang might be considered a worthwhile choice. Additionally, he won the Golden Boot in the 2018–19 season, sharing it with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane of Liverpool.

Aubameyang's stint in the English Premier League, however, did not go well since Mikel Arteta forced him to leave the Arsenal team. Three months had passed since the striker last appeared for the Gunners, and Arteta had stripped him of the captaincy when he left the club in February 2022.

The 33-year-old made 163 appearances for Arsenal and scored 92 goals, but his tenure with the team was also marked by disciplinary issues. The club 'reminded of his responsibilities' after the Gabonese international broke COVID-19 regulations by getting a tattoo. Additionally, he frequently arrived late for practise and was sent to the bench as a result.

Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi were two more Arsenal players who experienced Arteta's rejection before Aubameyang. Even yet, Aubameyang was able to reinvent himself in Barcelona, scoring 13 goals across all competitions to help his new team qualify for the Champions League.

Latest reports add that Aubameyang has NO intention of leaving the La Liga giants. Furthermore, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is counting on him for his project. The Spaniard considers that, together with Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona has two of the most powerful '9' in Europe.

