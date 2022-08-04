Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not a gambler': Barcelona President Laporta slams critics over transfer market claims

    Barcelona and club President Joan Laporta have come under heavy criticism this summer for their spending, given the remarkable debt the Catalan side currently have.

    football Not a gambler Barcelona President Joan Laporta slams critics over transfer market claims snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Barcelona, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    Given their staggering debt, Barcelona and club President Joan Laporta have received harsh criticism this summer for their spending. The Catalans have raised 667 million euros since the summer's beginning by selling TV rights and ownership interests in its assets. However, it's possible that won't be enough to register all of their new signings.

    A narrative of fury and happiness among Barcelona supporters seems to coexist. In an interview with the New York Times, Laporta defended his conduct. But he did acknowledge that he was hesitant to part with some of Barca Studios.

    Also read: Did Barcelona consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Joan Laporta breaks his silence

    "It was [selling 25 per cent of Barca Studios] a decision that, frankly, I did not want to make," Laporta said. 

    "It was a requirement. I'm not a gambler. I take calculated risks," he added. 

    Barcelona's financial difficulties are well known, and they have impacted their on-field performance, even dropping into the Europa League last season.

    "Winning is a requirement. It's a universal human motivation. During my time, we have raised the expectations very high, and we had success," Laporta said.

    "And then the fans of Barca around the world, around 400 million fans across the world, need a level of success," he remarked.

    Also read: Messi may leave PSG after Qatar World Cup 2022 to make emotional Barcelona return: Report

    Laporta also addressed the idea of Lionel Messi, the team's all-time greatest player, returning, saying that it is still a possibility. "I feel that I have, as president, a moral debt with him to give him the best end to his career," Laporta said.

    Meanwhile, Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong has been the focus of a great deal of speculation this summer due to Barcelona's pressure on him to accept a pay cut or a transfer, with teams like Manchester United and Chelsea showing interest.

    Laporta informed the Dutchman that he was not for sale but also stated that De Jong needed to "help the club" by rearranging his salary. "He has a contract, and we will fulfil it," Laporta concluded.

    Also read: Chelsea or Manchester United? Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong's preferred club revealed

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CWG 2022: Look up to Mirabai Chanu for inspiration, reveals Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt snt

    CWG 2022: Look up to Mirabai Chanu for inspiration, reveals Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt

    Will Sir Vivian Richards star in potential Season 3 of 'Masaba Masaba'? Director Sonam Nair responds snt

    Will Sir Vivian Richards star in potential Season 3 of 'Masaba Masaba'? Director Sonam Nair responds

    Tejaswin Shankar, who moved court to compete in CWG, wins historic bronze for India in high jump

    Tejaswin Shankar, who moved court to compete in CWG, wins historic bronze for India in high jump

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India women edge past Canada 3-2 to enter semis, Twitter relieved-ayh

    CWG 2022: India women edge past Canada 3-2 to enter semis, Twitter relieved

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Nitu Ganghas assures India of boxing bronze; Tulika Mann to fight for gold in judo, twitter reactions-ayh

    CWG 2022: Nitu Ganghas assures India of boxing bronze; Tulika Mann to fight for gold in judo

    Recent Stories

    National Herald case: ED resumes searches at Young Indian office as Congress leader Kharge arrives - adt

    National Herald case: ED resumes searches at Young Indian office as Congress leader Kharge arrives

    Har Ghar Tiranga Want to hoist tricolour at home Here are 5 FAQs answered gcw

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to hoist tricolour at home? Here are 5 FAQs answered

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn RBA

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn

    CWG 2022: Look up to Mirabai Chanu for inspiration, reveals Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt snt

    CWG 2022: Look up to Mirabai Chanu for inspiration, reveals Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt

    All women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    All-women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon