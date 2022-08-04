'Not a gambler': Barcelona President Laporta slams critics over transfer market claims

Barcelona and club President Joan Laporta have come under heavy criticism this summer for their spending, given the remarkable debt the Catalan side currently have.

A narrative of fury and happiness among Barcelona supporters seems to coexist. In an interview with the New York Times, Laporta defended his conduct. But he did acknowledge that he was hesitant to part with some of Barca Studios.

"It was [selling 25 per cent of Barca Studios] a decision that, frankly, I did not want to make," Laporta said.

"It was a requirement. I'm not a gambler. I take calculated risks," he added.

Barcelona's financial difficulties are well known, and they have impacted their on-field performance, even dropping into the Europa League last season.

"Winning is a requirement. It's a universal human motivation. During my time, we have raised the expectations very high, and we had success," Laporta said.

"And then the fans of Barca around the world, around 400 million fans across the world, need a level of success," he remarked.

Laporta also addressed the idea of Lionel Messi, the team's all-time greatest player, returning, saying that it is still a possibility. "I feel that I have, as president, a moral debt with him to give him the best end to his career," Laporta said.

Meanwhile, Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong has been the focus of a great deal of speculation this summer due to Barcelona's pressure on him to accept a pay cut or a transfer, with teams like Manchester United and Chelsea showing interest.

Laporta informed the Dutchman that he was not for sale but also stated that De Jong needed to "help the club" by rearranging his salary. "He has a contract, and we will fulfil it," Laporta concluded.

