Who was Francisco J Naval Perez, Spanish footballer stabbed to death in Cadiz?

In a shocking development in the football world, Spanish footballer of Chipiona CF Francisco J Naval Perez was killed in Cadiz after being stabbed in his chest by an unknown man. Here's more about him.

In a shocking development for the football world, Spanish footballer Francisco J Naval Perez was stabbed to death in Cadiz on Saturday by an unknown man. The footballer who played for Chipiona in the Segunda Andaluza Senior 2022-23, aka Paco, suffered the unfortunate fate at around 2 pm, while local media reports that the culprit has no criminal records and also has no connection with the footballer, as the attack happened to be a random one, confirmed Spanish Civil Guard, with him being in the police custody.

Chipiona released a statement on the incident that read, "Well, we don't even have words, to begin with, this seems like a nightmare, but unfortunately, it's real, our player Paco Naval Perez has left us, he died this morning." The release added that he was "fighting between life and death" and "had his whole life ahead of him" before he succumbed to the lethal attack.

On the other hand, Chipiona President Alejandro Florido noted, "It was his turn. He was at the wrong time in the wrong place. Precisely this Sunday, they would celebrate it and, look, coincidences of life. His family is destroyed. Everyone loved him. He was a very good person." Chipiona's mayor added, "He was a very appreciated young man with his whole life ahead of him. A misfortune that has shocked everyone, and that makes us sad."

In the meantime, to pay respect to Perez, reigning Spanish and European champion Real Madrid paid its condolences, as it said, "Real Madrid CF deeply regrets the death of Paco Naval, a Chipiona CF player, and wishes to express its condolences and affection to all his family, his club, teammates and loved ones. RIP."