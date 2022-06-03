Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Nations League: Luis Enrique hints at squad rotation post Spain's draw vs Portugal

    On Thursday, Spain settled for a competitive 1-1 draw against Portugal in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League tie. Meanwhile, Luis Enrique has hinted at rotating his Spanish side.

    Sevilla, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 9:24 AM IST

    It was an expected close encounter between Spain and Portugal during Group A's opening game of the UEFA Nations League (UNL) 2022-23. Played at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla on Thursday, both teams settled for a competitive and deserving 1-1 draw. However, the hosts would have expected a better result, especially while playing at home. As a result, the outcome of this tie has not impressed the Spanish head coach Luis Enrique. Although he thanked the team spirit and the crowd support for keeping his team inspired and on their toes, he has hinted at rotating his squad for the next round of matches.

    As for the match, it started in the 25th minute, with Álvaro Morata opening the proceedings and scoring for the hosts, thanks to an assist from Pablo Sarabia, while it was 1-0 to Spain at the half-time. In the following half, Ricardo Horta drew the equaliser through an assist from Joao Cancelo in the 82nd, while both teams settled for a deserving draw, grasping a point each.

    Speaking following the draw, Enrique said during the post-match press conference, "I have suffered more than usual. I saw that it was difficult to keep up with the rhythm of the 90 minutes and that the victory could escape us. But, I think the team has been good. The players have coped with the heat and fatigue of the season with great determination. We are going to use all the players."

    Enrique also hailed Morata, besides defending his choice to bench Ansu Fati, saying, "We could have won, and we could have lost. He [Morata] is good in this team, and everywhere, he is a player who has a goal, and although he is not a player with stratospheric figures, everything he gives us is perfect. Ansu is coming to help us in the long term. I like what I see in training, but he still doesn't have the rhythm to help us in everything he wants, and it's normal. But, I'm the coach, and you have to trust me there."

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
