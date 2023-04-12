Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Euro 2028: UK and Ireland officially submit joint bid to UEFA; list of stadium revealed

    UEFA Euro 2028: The bidding process for the hosts ends on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and Ireland submitted their joint hosting bid. Here is the list of stadiums for it.

    UEFA Euro 2028: UK and Ireland officially submit joint bid to UEFA; list of stadium revealed
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    The 2028 UEFA Euro's host nation bidding deadline is Wednesday. On the same note, the United Kingdom and Ireland have officially submitted their joint hosting bid. If successful, it would be the first time that the tournament would be held across five countries. They would compete against Turkey, while an offer from six Scandinavian and Nordic countries is also expected to be submitted. At the same time, the final bid presentation and host announcement will happen in September.

    The UK and Ireland football associations released a joint statement: "Today, the UK and Ireland final bid to host UEFA EURO 2028 has been submitted. The bid is a detailed plan that shows how our nations are collaborating to stage a historic football festival for all of Europe and take the tournament to new heights."

    "We are delighted to propose to UEFA and the European football family a world-class stadia concept tailor-made for EURO 2028. Our excellent technical facilities and operational experience enhance this plan. High-capacity, world-famous football grounds and state-of-the-art new venues will provide the platform for the biggest and most commercially successful UEFA EURO ever – making us a low-risk, high-reward host."

    "The UK and Ireland share a proud reputation as world-leading event destinations which have successfully staged some of the biggest global It includes the recent record-breaking UEFA Women’s EURO 2022. Our vision – ‘Football for all, Football for good. Football for the future’ – is a promise to help our Associations and UEFA grow a more diverse and inclusive game and connect with new audiences and the next generation of fans and volunteers," concluded the statement.

    Below are the proposed venues in the bid:

    Host city Stadium Capacity
    London Wembley 90,652
    Cardiff National Stadium of Wales 73,952
    London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 62,322
    Manchester City of Manchester Stadium 61,000
    Liverpool Everton Stadium 52,679
    Newcastle St James' Park 52,305
    Birmingham Villa Park 52,190
    Glasgow Hampden Park 52,032
    Dublin Dublin Arena 51,711
    Belfast Casement Park 34,500
    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 6:40 PM IST
