France's new era off to a flying start; here's proof all is well between Mbappe and Griezmann

France was off to a winning start during the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers, thrashing the Netherlands 4-0. While Kylian Mbappe scored a brace on his debut as captain, Antoine Griemann also entered the score sheet.

Europan giant France began a new era under newly-appointed skipper Kylian Mbappe. As it faced off against fellow European giant Netherlands on Friday at Stade de France in Paris, the hosts hammered it 4-0, thanks to strikes from Antoine Griezmann (second), Dayot Upamecano (eighth) and Mbappe (21st and 88th). As for the opening strike from Griezmann, it came through an assist from the skipper.

Griezmann, who sported a new look with his pink hair, was delighted with the goal and celebrated it with Mbappe. Meanwhile, fans were also glad to see the two working together, especially after the reported tension between the two earlier this week over the national captaincy. Handing the leadership to the latter was not good news for the former, given the Atletico Madrid midfielder possessed more experience than the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker.

ALSO READ: Is Everton the new EPL side to have violated FFP norms? Will it be handed points deduction and relegation?

While it was French head coach Didier Deschamps who handed the sad news to Grezmann, he acted wise to diffuse the dressing room tension between him and Mbappe, as he quickly conducted a PlayStation session between them to sort out their differences, as the two were reportedly back on the same page. Also, Friday's teamwork and goal proved that all was well between the two.

Following Friday's victory, Deschamps spoke on the issue and said, "Fortunately, I don't know what is said and written. The two get along well, work well, and have the same objective of seeing the French team perform well. Antoine's disappointment lasted two minutes. There is not the slightest problem, like the whole group. Everyone gave off positive vibes."