Why is Jurgen Klopp against Todd Boehly's idea of having an annual EPL All-Star game?

English giants Chelsea has struggled to get off to a decent start under its new American owner Todd Boehly, while it also had to fire head coach Thomas Tuchel before hiring Graham Potter. While the move drew mixed reactions from fans and pundits, it is evident that Boehly the American is highly ambitious. In the meantime, he recently proposed an annual All-Star game concerning the English Premier League (EPL), where the tournament would be split into two halves (North and South). It is similar to the sports played in the United States of America (USA). However, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has brushed aside the idea.

Following Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Dutch champion Ajax during UEFA Champions League (UCL) at Anfield on Tuesday, which saw Mohamed Salah (17) and Joel Matip (89) scoring, Klopp said, "He [Boehly] doesn't hesitate. He doesn't wait long! Great. When he finds a date for that, he can call me."

"He [Boehly] forgets that in the big sports in America, these sports have four-month breaks, so they're quite happy they can do a little sport in these breaks. It's completely different in football. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters and let them play a football team? I'm surprised by the question, so please don't judge my answers too much, but maybe he can explain it to me at one point," added Klopp.

Klopp was also not convinced that fans would take it on a good note with players from rival sides competing. "I'm not sure people want to see that. Imagine that, [Manchester] United, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle [United] players all on a team that's not the national team, just a north team. Interesting game. All the London guys together. Arsenal, Tottenham [Hotspur]. Great. Did he say it? Interesting," he concluded.