Lewandowski equals Ronaldo in list of 'most goals scored in a calendar year' with 69th strike of 2021

Bayern Munich's star striker Robert Lewandowski has added another feather to his cap. In the Bundesliga giants last league game of 2021 against Wolfsburg, Lewandowski equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals scored in a calendar year. The Polish forward bagged his 69th strike of the year, scoring the penultimate goal in Bayern Munich's 4-0 win over VFL Wolfsburg on Friday. With this goal, Lewandowski matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record, which the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had achieved in 2013 while donning the colours of La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Lewy's tally of goals in 2021 has now put him joint second in the list of most goals scored in a calendar year by active players across all competitions. Robert Lewandowski's form hardly comes as a surprise, as fans of the sport continue to debate over the striker not receiving the Ballon d'Or 2021 trophy, which was bagged by Lionel Messi. In the Argentine's acceptance speech, he had claimed, "You (Lewandowski) were the winner last year, and France Football should give you the award. You deserve it; you should have it at home too."

Former Barcelona legend and Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi continues to lead the list of most goals netted in a calendar year with 91 strikes to his name. In terms of the overall list, including current and former football stars, Messi tops the charts with names of Germany's Gerd Muller, legendary Brazilian players Pele, Romario and Zico placed ahead of Lewandowski and Ronaldo in the list.

Players with the most goals scored in one calendar year:

1. Lionel Messi 2012 - 91

2. Gerd Müller 1972 - 85

3. Pelé 1958 - 75

4. Romário 2000 - 72

5. Pelé 1965 - 72

6. Zico 1979 - 72

7. Robert Lewandowski 2021 - 69

8. Cristiano Ronaldo 2013 – 69

Matching Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's feat was not the only milestone that Robert Lewandowski achieved in the final game against Wolfsburg. The goal scored in last night's game was the 33-year-old's 43rd strike in Bundesliga this year, putting him ahead of the legendary Gerd Muller in the list of most goals scored within a single calendar year in the competition.

Most Bundesliga scored in a calendar year:

1. Lewandowski 2021 - 43

2. Gerd Müller 1972 - 42

3. Dieter Müller 1977 - 39

4. Gerd Müller 1976 - 36

5. Gerd Müller 1968 - 35

Robert Lewandowski has continued his terrific form for Bayern Munich this season, having netted 18 times so far in the league. Interestingly, the entire Wolfsburg team hasn't scored as many goals! Lewy's love for scoring against Wolfsburg is known, having scored 23 goals in 20 previous Bundesliga games against them.