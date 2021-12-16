At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes in the world; this workout video is proof (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to inspire many athletes with his fitness. Even at the age of 36, he is not slowing down. Check out his latest workout video to get inspired.

Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is trying hard to help Manchester United put on a show across competitions this season. While he continues with his splendid goal-scoring and play-making abilities, it is his fitness that has astonished quite a few. Recently, he shared his regular workout video that can be an inspiration for all.

In the video, Ronaldo is seen jogging on the treadmill that is the minimum workout regime for any athlete, let alone the Portuguese. Also, he is seen performing cycling training inside his gymnasium, another basic level of activity. The latter is crucial in flexing the leg muscles evident by his muscular thighs. Watch the video below.

Ronaldo has been United's guardian angel of late. He has been involved in numerous rescue missions for his club, scoring at the crucial stages and junctures to pull his side out of the jaws of defeat or draw. He has dramatically helped the side qualify for the pre-quarters of the UEFA Champions League (UCL), where it takes on Atletico Madrid. At the same time, the Portuguese happens to have an excellent record against the Spanish champion.

As far as Ronaldo's personal life is currently concerned, he is set to become a father again. Along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, he will be becoming a father to twins. The Portuguese is already a father to four kids, including his son Junior. A couple of his daughters happen to be through foster mothers.