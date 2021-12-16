  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes in the world; this workout video is proof (WATCH)

    Cristiano Ronaldo continues to inspire many athletes with his fitness. Even at the age of 36, he is not slowing down. Check out his latest workout video to get inspired.

    At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes in the world; this workout video is proof (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 2:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is trying hard to help Manchester United put on a show across competitions this season. While he continues with his splendid goal-scoring and play-making abilities, it is his fitness that has astonished quite a few. Recently, he shared his regular workout video that can be an inspiration for all.

    In the video, Ronaldo is seen jogging on the treadmill that is the minimum workout regime for any athlete, let alone the Portuguese. Also, he is seen performing cycling training inside his gymnasium, another basic level of activity. The latter is crucial in flexing the leg muscles evident by his muscular thighs. Watch the video below.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi breaks Pele's all-time goal record; eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's tally

    Ronaldo has been United's guardian angel of late. He has been involved in numerous rescue missions for his club, scoring at the crucial stages and junctures to pull his side out of the jaws of defeat or draw. He has dramatically helped the side qualify for the pre-quarters of the UEFA Champions League (UCL), where it takes on Atletico Madrid. At the same time, the Portuguese happens to have an excellent record against the Spanish champion.

    As far as Ronaldo's personal life is currently concerned, he is set to become a father again. Along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, he will be becoming a father to twins. The Portuguese is already a father to four kids, including his son Junior. A couple of his daughters happen to be through foster mothers.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, streaming-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): England desperate to bounce back, looks to exploit Australia's injury woes

    Indian Super League: The League that propelled Indian Football to the global map

    Indian Super League: The League that propelled Indian Football to the global map

    football Sergio Aguero retires Reliving the star strikers 10 best Premier League goals manchester city

    Sergio Aguero retires: Reliving the star striker's 10 best Premier League goals for Manchester City

    A difficult moment Barcelona star Sergio Aguero retires from football due to heart condition

    "A difficult moment": Barcelona star Sergio Aguero retires from football due to heart condition

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli? 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    Recent Stories

    Kia Carens seven seater unveiled Know about features specs and more gcw

    Kia Carens seven-seater unveiled: Know about features, specs and more

    EXCLUSIVEHarbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra gives tips for women dealing with postpartum depression

    [EXCLUSIVE] Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra gives tips for women dealing with postpartum depression

    Apple delays return to office announces USD 1000 bonus to all employees gcw

    Apple delays return to office, announces $1,000 bonus to all employees

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Team India departs via Mumbai (Check pictures)-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Team India leaves for SA via Mumbai (Check pictures)

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive Interview with NCP Churchill Alemao who joined TMC

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Congress cheated NCP; only 'Didi' can fight the BJP'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon