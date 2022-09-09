'Ridiculous': Premier League fans outraged after fixtures postponed following Queen Elizabeth II's death

Premier League and English Football League fixtures for this weekend have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The move, however, has not gone down well with most football fans.

Premier League fixtures for this weekend have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Matches in the top four divisions of English football have been called off after their respective governing body opted to cancel this weekend's round of fixtures.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game," a statement from the Premier League read.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said, "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication."

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing," Masters added.

Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

Games in the Women's Super League, Scottish Premier League and Scottish Football League are also likely to be rescheduled as a mark of respect to the former Head of State.

The Queen died at the age of 96 on Thursday. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the world's oldest head of state.

Following this news, Premier League fans expressed disappointment especially given that the football community is staring at a cramped season in a World Cup year.

"The latest mistake in a long line of virtue signalling moves from an organisation obsessed with PR and image and lacking common sense and principle. Pathetic," noted one user on Twitter.

Meanwhile, another added, "Premier League choose PR over player welfare. Classic. Gameweek 7 cancelled."

