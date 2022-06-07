Rashford shares intense workout video to please Man United boss Ten Hag?

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is 'back to work' as he has shares a 90-second workout video on Instagram.

The Premier League 2022-23 season is still two months away, but Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's pre-season is already well underway. And the 24-year-old forward will be hoping to catch the eye of new manager Erik ten Hag.

Rashford, who had a dismal season scoring only five goals in 32 games for the Red Devils, shared a 90-second video on Instagram showcasing his intense workout session.

"3 sessions in and feeling good after an amazing break with amazing people. Back to work," wrote the Englishman, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

According to reports, new boss Ten Hag had ordered a full report on every squad member - including where they are going on holiday to ensure each player returns for pre-season in the best shape possible.

The Dutchman is said to have demanded to know every single detail about his players both on and off the pitch, including information about their home, family life and a comprehensive run-down of their character.

Rashford will hope to catch the eye of the new boss, having been ill with bronchitis when the Ten Hag was watching from the stands United's final day of the season loss against Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old was in California recently, where he got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Lucia Loi. However, it now appears that his focus is now back on improving his performance on the pitch as he hopes to leave behind a miserable year at Old Trafford.

Rashford endured his worst season return since breaking into the team six years ago. The forward started just 13 Premier League games and failed to find the net in them. As a result, the youngster lost his place in the England squad. With the Three Lions away for UEFA Nations League, the 24-year-old is putting in all the hard work and will hope to impress manager Gareth Southgate as well.

Ten Hag has ordered his team to report back for pre-season on June 27, with trips to Bangkok and Australia on the agenda.

