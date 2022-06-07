Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashford shares intense workout video to please Man United boss Ten Hag?

    Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is 'back to work' as he has shares a 90-second workout video on Instagram.

    football Rashford shares intense workout video to please Man United boss Ten Hag snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    The Premier League 2022-23 season is still two months away, but Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's pre-season is already well underway. And the 24-year-old forward will be hoping to catch the eye of new manager Erik ten Hag.

    Rashford, who had a dismal season scoring only five goals in 32 games for the Red Devils, shared a 90-second video on Instagram showcasing his intense workout session.

    "3 sessions in and feeling good after an amazing break with amazing people. Back to work," wrote the Englishman, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

    According to reports, new boss Ten Hag had ordered a full report on every squad member - including where they are going on holiday to ensure each player returns for pre-season in the best shape possible.

    The Dutchman is said to have demanded to know every single detail about his players both on and off the pitch, including information about their home, family life and a comprehensive run-down of their character.

    Also read: Ronaldo 'proud' of Man United comeback; sends special message to fans

    Rashford will hope to catch the eye of the new boss, having been ill with bronchitis when the Ten Hag was watching from the stands United's final day of the season loss against Crystal Palace.

    The 24-year-old was in California recently, where he got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Lucia Loi. However, it now appears that his focus is now back on improving his performance on the pitch as he hopes to leave behind a miserable year at Old Trafford.

    Rashford endured his worst season return since breaking into the team six years ago. The forward started just 13 Premier League games and failed to find the net in them. As a result, the youngster lost his place in the England squad. With the Three Lions away for UEFA Nations League, the 24-year-old is putting in all the hard work and will hope to impress manager Gareth Southgate as well.

    Ten Hag has ordered his team to report back for pre-season on June 27, with trips to Bangkok and Australia on the agenda.

    Also read: 'I hope to make you proud' - Erik ten Hag's first message to Manchester United

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai Suved Parkar slams 200 on debut vs Uttarakhand, fans left astonished-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai's Suved Parkar slams 200 on debut, fans left astonished

    NBA national basketball association: Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season-krn

    NBA: Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season

    Naman Ojha's father arrested in 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case-ayh

    Naman Ojha's father arrested in 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case

    NBA national basketball association: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder exit-krn

    NBA: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder's exit

    NBA national basketball association: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season-krn

    NBA: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season

    Recent Stories

    Ladakh Reliance Jio becomes 1st telecom operator to launch 4G services in Pangong Tso area - adt

    Ladakh: Reliance Jio becomes 1st telecom operator to launch 4G services in Pangong Tso area

    Peanuts to amla 5 underrated foods which are healthy for you gcw

    Peanuts to amla: 5 underrated foods which are healthy for you

    Salman Khan records statement with Mumbai Police over threat letter drb

    Salman Khan records statement with Mumbai Police over threat letter

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai Suved Parkar slams 200 on debut vs Uttarakhand, fans left astonished-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinal: Mumbai's Suved Parkar slams 200 on debut, fans left astonished

    Tamil Nadu minor girl raped forced to cell her eggs to hospitals probe underway gcw

    Tamil Nadu minor girl raped, forced to cell her eggs to hospitals; probe underway

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon