Qatar World Cup 2022: The 4 vital moments from Morocco's Belgium shocker

Qatar World Cup 2022: Morocco pulled off a shocker after sneaking past Belgium 2-0 on Sunday. While Morocco stays in the pre-quarters race alongside Belgium, Group F seems wide open, as here are its four vital moments.

It was another upset during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as Morocco pulled off a shocker against Belgium. Played at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday, it turned out to be a commanding 2-0 victory, thanks to the two winning goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri (73) and Zakaria Aboukhlal (90+2). While the opening goal was cheeky, as Sabiri's free-kick left Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois clueless, the winner happened to be a classy assist from Hakim Ziyech before Aboukhlal fired it into the top right corner before the Real Madrid keeper could get his hands to it. Meanwhile, let us check out the four moments that defined this glorious win for the Atlas Lions.

Belgium dependent on Kevin de Bruyne?

De Bruyne happens to be Belgium's top man in the midfield. However, it seems like the side was too dependent on his playmaking abilities and was apparently waiting for his assists, which could have proved costly.

Courtois could have been better

Nicknamed 'The Wall' in the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Canada, it was the opposite performance from him in this tie. While he could have easily denied the opening goal, the second goal was also stoppable. However, he cannot be blamed entirely, as the Belgian defence was also not impressive.

Hakim Ziyech matters for Morocco

Ziyech has vastly improved his playmaking skills and has profoundly impacted the Moroccon side, thanks to his English Premier League (EPL) experience with Chelsea. The assists he came up with in this contest were nearly precise and would play a crucial role in his side's remaining campaign in the WC.

Morocco was the deserving winner

Overall, the Atlas Lions played some beautiful football, in terms of both attack and defence, and turned out to be the deserving winner, while Belgium was not up to the mark in any way and has a lot to work to do before its final group-stage tie.