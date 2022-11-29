Qatar World Cup 2022: Top 4 moments as Netherlands, Senegal seal pre-quarters berth

Qatar World Cup 2022: Group A's pre-quarters qualifiers have been determined. While the Netherlands easily crushed Qatar 2-0, Senegal thrillingly edged past Ecuador 2-1. Here are the top four moments from these matches.

On Tuesday, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar finally determined its pre-quarters members from Group A. With two matches co-occurring, the Netherlands thrashed the hosts comfortably 2-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, thanks to strikes from Cody Gakpo (26) and Frenkie de Jong (49). Elsewhere, Senegal pipped Ecuador 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, with Ismaila Sarr (44) and Kalidou Koulibaly (70) being the goal scorers. La Tri is the side to be eliminated in the group's final matchday, whereas we present the four moments from both contests.

Gakpo is a serious talent

Gakpo has been in stunning form, scoring in all three matches, becoming only the fourth Dutchman to do so. He has brilliantly carried his club to the international level, as he has attracted interest from top European clubs. Watch out for some top bids for him.

De Jong is worth every penny

De Jong injected himself into the goal-scoring picture at the right place at the right time. He can play a match-winning role in any game, and Barcelona is lucky to have him. No wonder Manchester United is so interested in him.

Koulibaly to the rescue

Senegal had no choice but to win to seal its place in the pre-quarters. While it started on a good note via Sarr's penalty, after Ecuador equalised, Koulibaly sprung upon the first opportunity it was represented with, allowing the Lions of Teranga to restore the lead and assure its pre-quarters berth.

Senegal's attacking approach left Ecuador's defence vulnerable

With the desperate need for a win, Senegal continued with its attacking gameplay throughout the game. As Ecuador too desperately needed a victory, it had to step up with its attacking options, thus disallowing them to inject more men into the department, as the Lions of Teranga exploited La Tri's vulnerable defence more efficiently.