Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Top 4 moments as Netherlands, Senegal seal pre-quarters berth

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Group A's pre-quarters qualifiers have been determined. While the Netherlands easily crushed Qatar 2-0, Senegal thrillingly edged past Ecuador 2-1. Here are the top four moments from these matches.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, NED vs QAT, ECU vs SEN: Top 4 moments as Netherlands, Senegal seal pre-quarters berth-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

    On Tuesday, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar finally determined its pre-quarters members from Group A. With two matches co-occurring, the Netherlands thrashed the hosts comfortably 2-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, thanks to strikes from Cody Gakpo (26) and Frenkie de Jong (49). Elsewhere, Senegal pipped Ecuador 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, with Ismaila Sarr (44) and Kalidou Koulibaly (70) being the goal scorers. La Tri is the side to be eliminated in the group's final matchday, whereas we present the four moments from both contests.

    Gakpo is a serious talent
    Gakpo has been in stunning form, scoring in all three matches, becoming only the fourth Dutchman to do so. He has brilliantly carried his club to the international level, as he has attracted interest from top European clubs. Watch out for some top bids for him.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    De Jong is worth every penny
    De Jong injected himself into the goal-scoring picture at the right place at the right time. He can play a match-winning role in any game, and Barcelona is lucky to have him. No wonder Manchester United is so interested in him.

    Koulibaly to the rescue
    Senegal had no choice but to win to seal its place in the pre-quarters. While it started on a good note via Sarr's penalty, after Ecuador equalised, Koulibaly sprung upon the first opportunity it was represented with, allowing the Lions of Teranga to restore the lead and assure its pre-quarters berth.

    ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 - AFTER RONALDO'S GOAL-SCORING DEBATE VS URU, POR TO 'PRESENT EVIDENCE' TO FIFA

    Senegal's attacking approach left Ecuador's defence vulnerable
    With the desperate need for a win, Senegal continued with its attacking gameplay throughout the game. As Ecuador too desperately needed a victory, it had to step up with its attacking options, thus disallowing them to inject more men into the department, as the Lions of Teranga exploited La Tri's vulnerable defence more efficiently.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 10:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Formula 1, F1: Mattia Binotto parts ways with Ferrari Team Principal-ayh

    Formula 1: Mattia Binotto parts ways with Ferrari Team Principal

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs URU, Portugal vs Uruguay: Do not think it matters who scored - Bruno Fernandes on goal debate with Cristiano Ronaldo-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs URU: 'Don't think it matters who scored' - Fernandes on goal debate with Ronaldo

    football Juventus club board and president Andrea Agnelli abruptly resign; social media in shock-ayh

    Juventus club board and president Andrea Agnelli abruptly resign; social media in shock

    football Ronaldo trolled for trying to 'steal' Bruno Fernandes' goal in Portugal 2-0 Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Uruguay snt

    Ronaldo trolled for trying to 'steal' Bruno Fernandes' goal in Portugal's 2-0 World Cup 2022 win over Uruguay

    football Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka Cafu enjoy Casemiro rocket in Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Switzerland snt

    Brazilian legends Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Kaka & Cafu enjoy Casemiro rocket in World Cup win over Switzerland

    Recent Stories

    Honours for service: Asianet News US healthcare excellence awards announced

    Honours for service: Asianet News US healthcare excellence awards announced

    iPhone 15 Apple s upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony gcw

    iPhone 15: Apple's upcoming smartphone likely to have powerful camera from Sony

    RBI to launch first pilot for retail digital rupee from December 1 know all about it gcw

    RBI to launch first pilot for retail digital rupee from December 1; Know all about it

    We are united Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot seen together for first time after spat gcw

    'We are united': Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot seen together for first time after spat

    2023 MG Hector facelift look leaked likely to launch in January next year gcw

    2023 MG Hector facelift look leaked, likely to launch in January next year

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon