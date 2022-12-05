Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling to return to England after armed burglary at home

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling missed England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the pre-quarters on Sunday. He will fly back to England after reports of an armed burglary at his home and could join the side later.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling to return to England after armed burglary at home-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    English striker Raheem Sterling raised a few eyebrows after he missed his side’s 2022 FIFA World Cup pre-quarters game in Qatar on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The Three Lions managed to fare well without him, as they won 3-0, thanks to strikes from Jordan Henderson (38), Harry Kane (45+1) and Bukayo Saka (57). It was reported before the contest that Chelsea forward would be missing the game for “personal reason”, while later, it was revealed that there had been an armed burglary at his home. While his family is believed to be safe, he will be flying out to check on them.

    After England’s victory, head coach Gareth Southgate was interrogated on the matter by ITV, to which he replied, “I don’t know because at the moment it’s a situation that he needs to be with his family to deal with. I don’t want to put him under any pressure with this. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing, and family has to come first.”

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    English skipper Kane also shared his thoughts about Sterling and his family, as he articulated, “Our thoughts are with him and his family. It’s a private matter, but it’s never easy to see one of your teammates and friends deal with something like that. We’ll have to take it day by day. Raheem will speak to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family. That’s the most important thing. We send him our best wishes and hope to see him as soon as possible.”

    Also, goal-scorer Henderson enunciated, “I hope everything’s okay with Raheem’s family at home, and I hope he goes back and can sort everything out. Hopefully, he can come back, but I suppose he’ll have to assess when he gets there. All our thoughts and support are with him.”

    ALSO READ: 'ONLY OBJECTIVE FOR ME IS TO WIN THE WORLD CUP' - MBAPPE ON IF HE IS EYEING GOLDEN BALL

    Also, Eric Dier told Stats Perform, “We all wish him and his family well. We hope everyone’s okay. I just found out before the game. I don’t know more than that. Just wish him all the best.” Fellow teammate Declan Rice added, “I saw him at breakfast this morning, and the manager said he’d had some difficulty with his family at home. We’ll send him a message and wait to hear more.”

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs KBFC: Dimitrios Diamantakos sole strike takes Kerala Blasters past Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Dimitrios Diamantakos' sole strike takes Kerala Blasters past Jamshedpur FC

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs SEN: The 5 top moments as England bamboozles past Senegal-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs SEN: The 5 top moments as England bamboozles past Senegal

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/1st ODI: Have kept wickets and batted at number 4 and 5 before - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Have kept wickets and batted at No.4 and 5 before' - KL Rahul

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs POL: Analysing the 4 top moments as France cruises into quarterfinals against Poland-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs POL: Analysing the 4 top moments as France cruises into quarterfinals

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/1st ODI: No excuses, we are used to such types of conditions - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'No excuses, we are used to such types of conditions' - Rohit

    Recent Stories

    KTET Answer Key 2022 to be released soon; know cut-off, other details - adt

    KTET Answer Key 2022 to be released soon; know cut-off, other details

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's bedroom romance is 'Too Hot to Handle' RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's bedroom romance is 'Too Hot to Handle'

    quite significant Elon Musk claims he faces risk of being assassinated details here gcw

    ‘Quite significant’: Elon Musk claims he faces risk of being assassinated

    Kerala NCP Chief says 'will accept Shashi Tharoor warmly', here's how Congress leader reacted - adt

    Kerala NCP Chief says 'will accept Shashi Tharoor warmly', here's how Congress leader reacted

    Not allowing Muslims to vote in Rampur bypolls SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav slams Police shares video AJR

    'Not allowing Muslims to vote in Rampur bypolls': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav slams Police, shares video

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon