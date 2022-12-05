'Only objective for me is to win the World Cup' - Mbappe on if he is eyeing Golden Ball

Qatar World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe has gelled for France, being the tournament's top goal-scorer so far. While he could be in line for the Golden Ball, he has asserted that his focus remains on winning the competition.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has been a sensation for defending champion France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He steered his side into the quarterfinals following a steady 3-1 triumph over Poland in the pre-quarters on Sunday. As he scored a brace in the tie in a thumping manner, he has become the tournament's highest goal-scorer so far, with five goals, and could be in line to win the Golden Ball (Player of the Tournament). However, the striker has affirmed that he is not thinking too far ahead, and his focus remains the same: to help Les Blues retain the title.

After Poland's conquest, when asked about his Golden Ball dreams, Mbappe clarified, "To be honest, no. The only objective for me is to win the World Cup. Now, to win the next game, the quarterfinal is the most important thing. That's what I dream of. The only thing I dream of is winning the World Cup. I didn't dream of winning the Golden Ball or the Golden Boot. If I get it, I will take it, but that's not why I'm here. I'm here to win and to help the French national team." FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

As Mbappe faced the media for the first time in the competition, he maintained his stance and said, "I wanted to take the floor because people have been asking why I haven't appeared before the media. It was nothing personal; I just needed to focus on the tournament, on my football. When I want to concentrate, that's how I function. That's why I didn't speak to you before now."

