Meme fest after Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo, scores stunner in Portugal vs Switzerland World Cup 2022 clash

Goncalo Ramos of Portugal, who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup, scored in the 17th minute of the Round of 16 match against Switzerland to give his team a 1-0 lead at the Education City Stadium in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Goncalo Ramos, who started in place of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, scored the opening goal for Portugal in the 17th minute of their Round of 16 clash against Switzerland at the Education City Stadium in the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. This was Ramos' first goal for Portugal in the showpiece tournament and second overall for his country.

Also read: Luis Enrique, who gave 'homework' of 1000 penalties, trolled after Morocco knock Spain out of World Cup 2022

On November 17, 2022, Portugal defeated Nigeria in a friendly to secure a 4-0 victory, and he scored his first international goal in the match. Ramos has 14 goals and six assists for his team this year in the Primeira Liga (Portuguese League), where he plays for Benfica. The 21-year-old graduated from Benfica's youth academy, progressed through the ranks, and now holds a significant position in the senior team.

Ronaldo was left out of Portugal's starting line-up for their World Cup 2022 encounter against Switzerland, sending fans into a tizzy. The 37-year-old Portuguese talisman is the only player to have scored at five different World Cups, but he angered coach Fernando Santos with his reaction to being substituted in the last group game.

After Ramos' goal, it wasn't long before 39-year-old Pepe scored Portugal's second goal with a thumping header from a corner. At half-time, Portugal was up 2-0 in their clash against Switzerland.

A meme fest exploded after Ramos scored Portugal's opening goal, with several football enthusiasts trolling Ronaldo, who was not named in the starting XI of the game.

Also read: Yassine Bounou's heroics applauded as Morocco shock Spain to enter historic World Cup 2022 quarter-finals

Here's a look at some of the memes and jokes on Twitter: