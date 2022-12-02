Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Supporters grieve as South Korea stuns Portugal to knock out Uruguay

    Qatar World Cup 2022: South Korea came up with a spirited performance, as it edged past Portugal 2-1 to ensure its place in the pre-quarters. However, it resulted in Uruguay getting knocked out, as the latter's supporters grieved.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, KOR vs POR, GHA vs URU: Supporters grieve as South Korea stuns Portugal to knock out Uruguay and Ghana-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

    It turned out to be another thriller in the final matches of Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As South Korea faced off against an already-qualified Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, the former came up with a spirited performance to eclipse the latter 2-1 and seal its place in the pre-quarters. While Ricardo Horta put the Navigators ahead in the fifth minute through Diogo Dalot's assist, Young-Gwon Kim pulled off the equalizer in the 27th in a solo effort. After the break, it was Hee-Chan Hwang in the stoppage time to put the Taegeuk Warriors ahead, which was enough to see them through into the next round. However, it meant heartbreak for former two-time champion Uruguay.

    While Uruguay was taking on Ghana at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah at the same time, the former did well to register a 2-0 success over the latter, thanks to the brace from Giorgian De Arrascaeta. While the opening goal was scored through his header in the 26th, he doubled the lead six minutes later through a crucial assist from Luis Suárez.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    While Sky Blue was in line to see itself through most of the time when the Portuguese managed to hold the Koreans 1-1, the latter's winning goal did all the damage. Despite Uruguay and Korea being on the same points and goal difference, the latter went through in terms of most goals scored.

    As soon as the Taegeuk Warriors put in their winner, the Uruguayan camp and dugout had gloomy faces. While the latter upped its ante to score another goal that would have raised it to second place, despite some close calls, it never arrived, as the referee was left with no choice but to blow the final whistle.

    ALSO READ: Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash

    Following the ouster, an inconsolable Suarez was seen enveloping his head into a spare Uruguayan shirt and was seemingly sobbing. At the same time, some of his team members protested violently. They confronted the referee for denying a possible penalty to Edinson Cavani in the closing stages while he and José Giménez were warned. Meanwhile, the Sky Blue supporters, too, grieved on social media.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 11:04 PM IST
