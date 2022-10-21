Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Has drama around Mbappe, Pogba, Mendy affected France? Varane speaks out

    The last few years have not been pleasant for 2018 World Cup winners France, with drama surrounding players like Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy and Paul Pogba. French defender Raphael Varane has addressed the role and responsibilities of players in the face of several issues.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Had drama around Mbappe, Pogba, Mendy affected France? Varane speaks out snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    Manchester United defender Raphael Varane was one of the critical members of the 2018 French team that clinched the coveted World Cup trophy in Russia. Since then, the France national team has endured a challenging period with some of its players embroiled in several issues. 

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Lewandowski believes Messi's Argentina favourites to win coveted trophy

    From Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy being charged with seven rapes to Paul Pogba being allegedly targeted by his brother in an extortion case and star player Kylian Mbappe's recurring off-field issues with Paris Saint-Germain, the team has struggled with non-sporting drama.

    With the World Cup 2022 in Qatar just a month away, Varane discussed whether the drama surrounding these players had affected him or the team in any way. The Manchester United star also addressed the role and responsibilities of players in the face of several issues.

    "The aim is not to restore the players' reputation but to counterbalance them. But we know that we have a role to play because of our reputation. We have to raise awareness and pass on our experience. Football must convey strong values," Varane told L'Equipe in an interview.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi reveals two countries that stand a chance to win coveted trophy

    France will arrive in Qatar for the showpiece event, hungry to defend its title. Their star-studded team will be hopeful of making another deep run in the competition, but they must be cautious of a recent pattern in which previous champions have failed to advance past their group.

    France won the World Cup in 2018 and the UEFA Nations League in 2021, although they were eliminated from the postponed Euros in the round of 16. With just one victory in their previous six games, Didier Deschamps' team will enter the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, needing its players to perform under pressure.

    France has been drawn in Group D for the 2022 World Cup alongside Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. In 2018, Les Blues also found themselves in the group containing both Australia and Denmark.

    Also read: Did PSG ask Kylian Mbappe to 'deny' leaving club in January to defuse the situation?

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lankan great Muralitharan believes no competition for India Ravichandran Ashwin in Tests-ayh

    Sri Lankan great Muralitharan believes no competition for India's R Ashwin in Tests

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bowlers to dominate Down Under, claim Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bowlers to dominate Down Under, claim Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, WI vs IRE: Ireland Paul Stirling dominance knocks West Indies/Windies out of Super 12 contention; supporters rattled-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Stirling's dominance knocks Windies out of Super 12 contention; supporters rattled

    football ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC coach Constantine all set for Kolkata derby after 3-1 win over NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC coach Constantine all set for Kolkata Derby after 3-1 win over NorthEast United FC

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma takes on left-handers at nets for Shaheen Afridi challenge-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Rohit takes on left-handers at nets for Shaheen challenge

    Recent Stories

    Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 15 days from November 1 to maintain law and order gcw

    Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 15 days from November 1 to maintain law and order

    Cross-border cooperation is critical to combat international terrorism: Amit Shah at Interpol meet - adt

    Cross-border cooperation is critical to combat international terrorism: Amit Shah at Interpol meet

    7 advantages of using dating apps to find love sur

    7 advantages of using dating apps to find love

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lankan great Muralitharan believes no competition for India Ravichandran Ashwin in Tests-ayh

    Sri Lankan great Muralitharan believes no competition for India's R Ashwin in Tests

    Diwali 2022: Planning to buy mattress this festive season? Know how ro pick the right one to support your back RBA

    Diwali 2022: Planning to buy mattress this festive season? Know how to pick the right one to support your back

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon