Qatar World Cup 2022: Has drama around Mbappe, Pogba, Mendy affected France? Varane speaks out

The last few years have not been pleasant for 2018 World Cup winners France, with drama surrounding players like Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy and Paul Pogba. French defender Raphael Varane has addressed the role and responsibilities of players in the face of several issues.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane was one of the critical members of the 2018 French team that clinched the coveted World Cup trophy in Russia. Since then, the France national team has endured a challenging period with some of its players embroiled in several issues.

From Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy being charged with seven rapes to Paul Pogba being allegedly targeted by his brother in an extortion case and star player Kylian Mbappe's recurring off-field issues with Paris Saint-Germain, the team has struggled with non-sporting drama.

With the World Cup 2022 in Qatar just a month away, Varane discussed whether the drama surrounding these players had affected him or the team in any way. The Manchester United star also addressed the role and responsibilities of players in the face of several issues.

"The aim is not to restore the players' reputation but to counterbalance them. But we know that we have a role to play because of our reputation. We have to raise awareness and pass on our experience. Football must convey strong values," Varane told L'Equipe in an interview.

France will arrive in Qatar for the showpiece event, hungry to defend its title. Their star-studded team will be hopeful of making another deep run in the competition, but they must be cautious of a recent pattern in which previous champions have failed to advance past their group.

France won the World Cup in 2018 and the UEFA Nations League in 2021, although they were eliminated from the postponed Euros in the round of 16. With just one victory in their previous six games, Didier Deschamps' team will enter the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, needing its players to perform under pressure.

France has been drawn in Group D for the 2022 World Cup alongside Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. In 2018, Les Blues also found themselves in the group containing both Australia and Denmark.

