Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs POL: Analysing the 4 top moments as France cruises into quarterfinals

Qatar World Cup 2022: France mocked Poland in the pre-quarters on Sunday, triumphing 3-1 to enter the quarterfinals. Here, we analyse the four eye-catching moments from the encounter.

Defending champion France showed no signs of slowing down during its pre-quarters match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Sunday, the former bamboozled past the latter, plundering it 3-1. It all started with Olivier Giroud's historic goal in the 44th, followed by Kylian Mbappé's brace in the 74th and stoppage time. The relentless French outplayed the Poles as the latter made its mark. In contrast, the latter was given a consolation at the stoppage time through a penalty, successfully converted by Robert Lewandowski. On the same note, we analyse the four talking points from this game.

Giroud's is France's all-time great

Giroud's goal broke the French record for most goals by a Frenchman in international football. He has now surpassed the record held by Thierry Henry (51) and has netted 52 goals, marking the beginning of France's smooth road to the quarterfinal.

Mbappé is a 'Once in a lifetime' talent

Mbappé proved why he is France's highest-earning footballer right now, as his twin goals were a beauty to watch, and they were no easy goals. Hammering it in from critical positions and in a mind-blowing fashion is what makes him a serious talent. No wonder why top European clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United are desperately after him.

Poland has defensive issues to resolve

Poland was notable in this match for its defensive troubles, failing to contain the French attackers. Giroud and Mbappé could have been stopped had the defenders functioned more proactively.

Lewandowski's spot-kicks are hard to be stopped

While Lewandowski successfully planted in a consolation for the Eagles, it was notable that his stop-and-go style of penalty is hard to be judged. While taking the shot too late could result in the goalkeeper considering his direction, a timed shot would be nearly impossible to be denied.