Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Giroud beats Henry to become France's all-time top scorer; netizens compliment

    Qatar World Cup 2022: France is playing Poland in the pre-quarters on Sunday, as Olivier Giroud's goal has handed the former the lead, while he has become the all-time highest goal-scorer for the nation, surpassing Thierry Henry.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud beats Henry to become France all-time top scorer; netizens compliment-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 9:55 PM IST

    It was a historic moment for defending champion France, especially striker Olivier Giroud. As the team is playing Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup pre-quarters in Qatar, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Sunday, the champion has put its nose ahead with the opening goal from Giroud in the 44th minute, as the side leads 1-0, with the second half currently ongoing. Meanwhile, the goal was fundamental to the Frenchman, as it was a historic goal for him. With the strike, he has become Les Blues' all-time highest goal-scorer, going past Thierry Henry and beating his tally of 51 goals.

    Giroud's goal arrived via an assist from superstar striker Kylian Mbappé. With this goal, the AC Milan striker has asserted his legacy to become the side's all-time highest goal scorer shortly. Among the contemporary players trailing him are midfielder Antoine Griezmann (42), Karim Benzema (37) and Mbappé (31). Meanwhile, here's how the netizens reacted to his record-breaking achievement.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 9:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs BAN 202223, Dhaka/1st ODI: Relentless Bangladesh upsets India by a wicket; fans stunned-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: Relentless Bangladesh upsets India by a wicket; fans stunned

    football Cody Gakpo not bothered by Manchester United links; Virgil van Dijk advice irks Red Devils supporters-ayh

    Gakpo not bothered by Man United links; van Dijk's advice irks Red Devils supporters

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/1st ODI: Social media aggrieved after Shakib Al Hasan 5-for skittles India for 186 against Bangladesh-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: Social media aggrieved after Shakib's 5-for skittles India for 186

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/1st ODI: Kuldeep Sen debuts; Bangladesh opts to chase against India-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: Kuldeep Sen debuts; Bangladesh opts to chase; Pant released from squad

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Top-order composition in focus as Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul jostle for opening spot snt

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Top-order composition in focus as Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul jostle for opening spot

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Will Neymar be available for Brazil pre-quarters clash vs South Korea? Tite answers-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's Tite's update on Neymar's availability for Brazil-South Korea tie

    football Jadon Sancho to miss Manchester United training camp in Spain; here is why-ayh

    Jadon Sancho to miss Manchester United's training camp in Spain; here's why

    A day before Gujarat phase 2 election, PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar - adt

    Prime Minister Modi takes mother Heeraben's blessings ahead of Gujarat Election Phase 2

    IND vs BAN 202223, Dhaka/1st ODI: Relentless Bangladesh upsets India by a wicket; fans stunned-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: Relentless Bangladesh upsets India by a wicket; fans stunned

    Delhi bans non-essential construction, demolition activities as air quality dips to 'severe' - adt

    Delhi bans non-essential construction, demolition activities as air quality dips to 'severe'

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon