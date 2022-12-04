Qatar World Cup 2022: Giroud beats Henry to become France's all-time top scorer; netizens compliment

Qatar World Cup 2022: France is playing Poland in the pre-quarters on Sunday, as Olivier Giroud's goal has handed the former the lead, while he has become the all-time highest goal-scorer for the nation, surpassing Thierry Henry.

It was a historic moment for defending champion France, especially striker Olivier Giroud. As the team is playing Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup pre-quarters in Qatar, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Sunday, the champion has put its nose ahead with the opening goal from Giroud in the 44th minute, as the side leads 1-0, with the second half currently ongoing. Meanwhile, the goal was fundamental to the Frenchman, as it was a historic goal for him. With the strike, he has become Les Blues' all-time highest goal-scorer, going past Thierry Henry and beating his tally of 51 goals.

Giroud's goal arrived via an assist from superstar striker Kylian Mbappé. With this goal, the AC Milan striker has asserted his legacy to become the side's all-time highest goal scorer shortly. Among the contemporary players trailing him are midfielder Antoine Griezmann (42), Karim Benzema (37) and Mbappé (31). Meanwhile, here's how the netizens reacted to his record-breaking achievement.

FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE