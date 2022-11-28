Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ESP vs GER: 4 top moments as Germany stays alive with 1-1 draw

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Spain and Germany played a 1-1 draw on Sunday night. The latter stays in the pre-quarters race, with a must-win tie in the next match against Cota Rica. Here are the four top moments.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ESP vs GER: 4 top moments as Germany stays alive with 1-1 draw against Spain-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 2:37 AM IST

    It was another hard-fought encounter in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Former champions Spain and Germany played out an intense 1-1 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday night. While Álvaro Morata put the former ahead in the 62nd minute, thanks to Jordi Alba's timely assist, it was followed by Niclas Füllkrug's equaliser in the 83rd, with Jamal Musiala assisting him. Antonio Rüdiger was also one of the stars, allowing Germany to put up some attacks, while one of his goals was ruled out as offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Both teams remain in the pre-quarters contention, as here are the four top moments from this meeting.

    Spain continues to dominate with possession
    Spain has been long famous for playing short-pass football, thus allowing itself to dominate with possession. While it no longer actively indulges in its traditional 'tiki-taka' version of the sport, it somewhat retains it and is what allowed it to rule with possession in this tie. Although it might not always help the side win matches, it certainly helps.

    Morata: A 'never give up' talent
    Morata was the one to open the proceedings for Spain. While he has been the silent predator for the side, he will have further vital roles in this WC, as he can strike when one seldom expects him to. Thus, the element of uncertainty works in his and his side's favour.

    Germany must make the most out of Rüdiger and Füllkrug
    Rüdiger and Füllkrug were the only ones promising in terms of attack for Germany. While the former is a regular starter, the team should also make the most out of Füllkrug, who came in as a substitute. His strike could allow German head coach Hansi Flick to start him in the remaining game against Costa Rica.

    Germany still getting the hang of Flick
    Since Flick took charge last year, Germany has yet to click prominently. While the German boss is riding on the same lines as his predecessor Joachim Low, it won't be long before the National Eleven becomes the lethal force for which it already is famous.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 2:37 AM IST
