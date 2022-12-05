Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs SEN: The 5 top moments as England bamboozles past Senegal

Qatar World Cup 2022: England was taking on Senegal in the pre-quarters on Sunday. It was a dominating performance from the former as it hammered the latter 3-0 to enter the quarterfinals, while we present the top five moments.

Former champion England was up against reigning African champion Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. While it was expected to be somewhat of a close contest, it turned out to be one-way traffic from the former, as it hammered three past the latter to smoothly sail into the quarterfinals. While it all started with Jordan Henderson in the 38th minute, it was followed by Harry Kane at the stroke of half-time, while Bukayo Saka's strike in the 57th sealed the deal for the Three Lions. It would now take on defending champion France in the next round at the same venue on Saturday. Meanwhile, here are the top five moments from this clash.

Henderson: A master finisher

Hardly anyone expected the midfielder to score. However, when he did, all were amazed to see his impactful finishing abilities. At the same time, credit must also go to fellow midfielder Jude Bellingham, who came up with the crucial assist for Liverpool man to make it look easy.

FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Kane finally opens up

English skipper-cum striker Kane failed to enter the scoresheet during the group stage, raising a few concerns regarding his form. However, head coach Gareth Southgate believed in him, and he eventually delivered in this knockout game. All he needed was a fine assist from midfielder Phil Foden to get the job done. It was a vital goal for him heading into the quarters.

You can count on Saka

Saka is one of the rare gems of English football who can play any position. While he played as a right winger in this match, he also displayed his flawless and cheeky scoring abilities, thanks to Foden's pass, as he sent the message to his dugout that the side could indeed count on him.

ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs POL - Analysing the 4 top moments as France cruises into quarterfinals

Senegal needs defensive workout

While England kept brutally attacking, Senegal's defence was hugely to blame for giving its attackers too much open space, ultimately leading to its downfall in this contest. It needs some workouts in the department to stand a chance to contend better the next time.

Edouard Mendy should have done better

Mendy could have saved the opening and third goals from the Three Lions. While his defence failed him, he needs to work more on his reflexes, as a little more timing would have allowed him to restrict the English onslaught to some extent.