Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo-Messi GOAT debate resurfaces as 10-man Morocco shows Portugal exit door

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal was ousted in the quarterfinal by Morocco on Saturday. As the latter edged past 1-0 with ten men, the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi resurfaced again among netizens.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, MAR vs POR: Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi GOAT debate resurfaces as 10-man Morocco shows Portugal exit door-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 10:53 PM IST

    The trend of upsets and giant-killing continued in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, even in the quarterfinals. On Saturday, Morocco and European giant Portugal locked horns at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The former pulled off a nail-biting 1-0 triumph to show the latter the exit door, sending the entire African continent into a frenzy. The sole winning goal from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 42nd minute off Yahia Attiyat Allah's incredible assist ensured the Atlas Lions' maiden spot in the semis, as it also became the first African nation to do so. Meanwhile, netizens were in the debate of GOAT, as sensational Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was trolled.

    Fans trolled Ronaldo for failing to win the WC in his illustrious career, while the ongoing editions happened to be his last. On the other hand, his long-time Argentinian rival Lionel Messi continues to progress in the tournament. His side has reached the semis after conquering European giants the Netherlands on Friday.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    As for this match, the Blazers were better in terms of attack, coming up with 12 shots compared to Morocco's nine, while both had three big chances each. The latter came up with two promising opportunities to go pegging, unlike one for the former. Portugal was excellent in terms of passes (567-177), as it dominated with possession (73-27%).

    The Atlas Lions became desperate to defend and protect the lead, especially in the closing stages, inflicting 15 fouls, unlike the Blazers' nine, as Walid Cheddira was shown his second yellow of the game, resulting in being sent off. In the meantime, the latter managed more corners (9-3), while both fell into the off-side trap on two instances each. Morocco now awaits the winner of the England-France tie later in the day.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, FCG vs OFC: FC Goa hammers 10-man Odisha FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa hammers 10-man Odisha FC 3-0

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan set it up for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan set it up for us' - KL Rahul

    Never thought that I would one day become IOA chief - PT Usha-ayh

    'Never thought that I would one day become IOA chief' - PT Usha

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan fastest 200 enough to hand India pride against Bangladesh; Twitter satisfied-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Kishan's fastest 200 enough to hand India pride; Twitter satisfied

    Qatar World Cup 2022, NED vs ARG: Louis van Gaal quits as Netherlands boss after Argentina ouster in pre-quarters-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Louis van Gaal quits as Netherlands boss after Argentina ouster in pre-quarters

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, FCG vs OFC: FC Goa hammers 10-man Odisha FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa hammers 10-man Odisha FC 3-0

    football Bundesliga 2022-23: Manuel Neuer to miss season remainder for Bayern Munich with a broken leg-ayh

    Bundesliga 2022-23: Manuel Neuer to miss season remainder for Bayern Munich with a broken leg

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan set it up for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan set it up for us' - KL Rahul

    Daughter of fighter: Poster of K Kavitha surfaced near her residence ahead of CBI investigation - adt

    'Daughter of fighter': Poster of K Kavitha surfaced near her residence ahead of CBI investigation

    Never thought that I would one day become IOA chief - PT Usha-ayh

    'Never thought that I would one day become IOA chief' - PT Usha

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon