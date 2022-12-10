Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo-Messi GOAT debate resurfaces as 10-man Morocco shows Portugal exit door

Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal was ousted in the quarterfinal by Morocco on Saturday. As the latter edged past 1-0 with ten men, the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi resurfaced again among netizens.

The trend of upsets and giant-killing continued in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, even in the quarterfinals. On Saturday, Morocco and European giant Portugal locked horns at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The former pulled off a nail-biting 1-0 triumph to show the latter the exit door, sending the entire African continent into a frenzy. The sole winning goal from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 42nd minute off Yahia Attiyat Allah's incredible assist ensured the Atlas Lions' maiden spot in the semis, as it also became the first African nation to do so. Meanwhile, netizens were in the debate of GOAT, as sensational Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was trolled.

Fans trolled Ronaldo for failing to win the WC in his illustrious career, while the ongoing editions happened to be his last. On the other hand, his long-time Argentinian rival Lionel Messi continues to progress in the tournament. His side has reached the semis after conquering European giants the Netherlands on Friday.

As for this match, the Blazers were better in terms of attack, coming up with 12 shots compared to Morocco's nine, while both had three big chances each. The latter came up with two promising opportunities to go pegging, unlike one for the former. Portugal was excellent in terms of passes (567-177), as it dominated with possession (73-27%).

The Atlas Lions became desperate to defend and protect the lead, especially in the closing stages, inflicting 15 fouls, unlike the Blazers' nine, as Walid Cheddira was shown his second yellow of the game, resulting in being sent off. In the meantime, the latter managed more corners (9-3), while both fell into the off-side trap on two instances each. Morocco now awaits the winner of the England-France tie later in the day.