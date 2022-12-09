Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: A look at the 5 top moments as Brazil pips Croatia to enter semis

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil and Croatia came up with a nail-biting display of solid gameplay, only for the former to go past and enter the semis with a 1-0 win, thanks to Neymar. Here are the top five moments from the contest.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, CRO vs BRA: A look at the 5 top moments as Brazil pips Croatia to enter semis-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

    Record five-time former champion Brazil and European giants Croatia came up with an exhilarating display of footballing gameplay during the quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday, it was the former that ensured its way through to the semis with a hard-fought 1-0 victory, thanks to the lone winning strike from Neymar in the 105th minute of the extra time. As the Seleção Canarinho awaits either of Netherlands or arch-rival Argentina in the semis, we present the top five moments from this exciting match.

    Croatian defence was too strong to budge
    Like the previous matches, the Croatian defence was a brick wall for the Brazilians. With four men on the defence, Josip Juranovic and Dejan Lovren were a class apart. It took the Seleção Canarinho something innovative and unique to get through it to score.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Dominik Livakovic's rock-solid keeping will attract club eyeballs
    If the Croatian defence was not enough to irritate the Brazilians, Livakovic made life equally difficult for them. Three of the four shots on target were denied by him, while Neymar had to devise a plan to bisect him for the goal. Meanwhile, his performance will undoubtedly attract eyeballs from top European clubs.

    Neymar is indeed the man
    With the Croatian defence and Livakovic making things challenging for the Brazilians, it had to be Neymar to come up with something special. He put his Barcelona stint into effect by playing some short passes to bypass the defence and used his experience to go past Livakovic for the goal.

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - FIFA marks International Human Rights Day with anti-discrimination messages

    Brazilian defence should have acted smart towards the end
    The Blazers did well to equalise in the 117th, thanks to Bruno Petkovic. However, more than him, it is the Brazilian defence to be blamed that opened up, even at the closing stages of extra time, when it should have been conniving enough to 'park the bus'.

    Brazil needs to work on penalties
    Penalties have never been the lifeline for Brazil, and it was proved once again. The shots fired by Casemiro and Marquinhos were wide and always had a 50-50 chance of entering the goal or hitting the post. Instead, it should work on firing the ball off the ground rather than keeping it low.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
