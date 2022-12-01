Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, TUN vs FRA: France files complaint with FIFA over Griezmann's disallowed goal

    Qatar World Cup 2022: France suffered an unexpected 0-1 defeat to Tunisia in its final Group D contest on Wednesday. While Antoine Griezmann's late goal was disallowed, the defending champion has filed a complaint over it with FIFA.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 7:31 PM IST

    Defending champion France has already made it to the pre-quarters of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, on Wednesday, it suffered a shocking 0-1 failure against Tunisia in its final Group D match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, courtesy of Wahbi Khazri's 58th-minute goal through Aissa Laidouni's assistance. While the former had a chance to equalise after midfielder Antoine Griezmann put one in during the stoppage time, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled it out for off-side. Nonetheless, the French Football Federation (FFF) officials feel that the officials came up with a wrong decision.

    As per FFF, the play had already resumed when the VAR came into play, which is against the rule of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). Thus, the FFF has decided to file a complaint with FIFA. "We are writing a complaint after Antoine Griezmann's goal was, in our opinion, wrongly disallowed. This complaint has to be filed within 24 hours after the final whistle," read an FFP statement.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Meanwhile, Khazri's goal terminated Les Blues' nine-contest unbeaten run in the WC. Regardless, the result hardly mattered for them as it still managed to top the group, while Australia grabbed second place following its 1-0 success over Denmark. If France successfully appeals, the scoreline will be changed to 1-1. However, it would not have any impact on the league positionings.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 7:31 PM IST
