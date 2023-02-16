Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'We gave them the goals' - Arteta repents Arsneal's howlers in 1-3 defeat to Man City

    EPL 2022-23: Arsenal couldn't get the job done again against Manchester City at home on Wednesday, slumping to a 1-2 failure and temporarily relinquishing the top spot. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta lamented the fact that his side gifted the goals.

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23, ARS vs MCI: We gave them the goals - Mikel Arteta repents Arsneal howlers in 1-3 defeat to Manchester City-ayh
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    It was the fourth successive game for English giants Arsenal without a win, as it suffered a 1-3 flop to defending champion Manchester City in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday. The upset has allowed the hosts to temporarily lose out on the top spot to the visitors, having played a match less.

    While Kevin De Bruyne (24th) put the Cityzens in charge, Bukayo Saka's (42nd) penalty levelled it for the Gunners before Jack Grealish (72nd) and Erling Braut Haaland (82nd) found the back of the net in the subsequent half to seal City's victory. Meanwhile, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was unhappy with how things panned out for his side and felt that his boys gave away the goals.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'TRIED SOMETHING NEW, AND IT WAS HORRIBLE' - GUARDIOLA ON HIS TACTICS IN CITY'S 3-1 ARSENAL WIN

    Chitchatting to Amazon Prime, Arteta remarked, "We lost it, it was an incredible battle against two teams, and we had them [City[ - but we gave them the goals. We had them in big moments, but they were better than us in the big moments. We were imprecise, we put ourselves in trouble, in certain areas of the pitch, we overplayed, and we got punished."

    "We had three big chances but didn't put them [City] away, and that was the difference. We must be over our level to beat them because they are such a good team. The atmosphere and performance were excellent if you take away the way we gave them three goals," added Arteta.

    ALSO READ: Error or deliberate! Is this why PSG star Mbappe's latest Instagram post translation shows Man United's name?

    Later talking to BBC Sport, Arteta supposed, "I have more belief than I had before the game, with the performance and the level the team put in against City. They wanted to play a different game than the one we played, and we could do it with the crowd we had. They still have it [the faith]. I can sense it. They feel they can do it."

