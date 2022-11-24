Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mexico fan smuggles alcohol into Qatar World Cup 2022 stadium in binoculars; Twitterati say 'Cheers'

    A Mexico fan at the ongoing Qatar World Cup 2022 has become an internet sensation after trying to smuggle alcohol into the stadium in binoculars.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 6:42 PM IST

    Two days before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, FIFA banned the sale of alcohol at the stadiums, disappointing travelling fans. However, a Mexican football fan's attempt to smuggle alcohol into a stadium in Doha has gone viral.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans can survive without beer, says FIFA chief Gianni Infantino

    Mexico drew their Group C opener as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate against Poland. Mexico was the superior team throughout the match, and they can thank goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa for saving Robert Lewandowski's penalty. 

    On Saturday, Mexico takes on Argentina in an effort to advance to the competition's knockout rounds. Mexico will face a difficult opponent in Argentina, but the tens of thousands of fans inside Lusail Stadium will buoy them.

    Mexico is one of the countries in Qatar that receives the most support, so their match against Poland must have been like a home game. On Tuesday, one of those spectators inside the 974 Stadium is currently trending on social media. 

    According to a video that is going around, the Mexica fan's binoculars were taken away by security as he entered the stadium. Why wouldn't he be permitted to use binoculars? Because they aren't binoculars. Instead, it was a covert hip-flask that contained alcohol. Unfortunately for him, he seemed to get into difficulty because of the binoculars because he was rumbled. He might have still been able to enter the stadium to watch his team play.

    Also read: Memefest: 'Cheers' turn jeers as Qatar bans beer sales at FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums

    Fans praised the Mexican fan's originality, even though the execution fell short. "This guy is smart af #MoneyHeist should feature him.. Too bad he got caught," wrote one fan. Another enthusiast noted, "Mexican smuggling skills will always be top tier."

    "These guys haven't watched "Banged up abroad," noted a third user on Twitter, while a fourth remarked, "Damn. Is he employed in the Mexican - American border?"

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to the viral video:

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 6:42 PM IST
