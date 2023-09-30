Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pep Guardiola faces touchline ban as Manchester City takes on Wolverhampton

    Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, is set to face a touchline ban as he accumulates his third yellow card of the season during the EFL Cup defeat against Newcastle.

    Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, is set to serve a touchline ban in the upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This ban comes as a result of Guardiola receiving his third yellow card of the season during the EFL Cup defeat at the hands of Newcastle. Under the new rule implemented this season, managers face a one-match touchline ban after accumulating three yellow cards in an effort to reduce dissent from the technical areas.

    During Saturday's game at Molineux, Guardiola is anticipated to observe proceedings from the directors' box, while his assistant, Juanma Lillo, will take charge of managing the team from the touchline. It's worth noting that Manchester City has already secured victories in two matches this season without Guardiola on the touchline. This occurred when Guardiola was recovering from back surgery before the previous international break, with City defeating Fulham at home and Sheffield United away.

