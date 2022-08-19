'Never seen a bigger ego': Rooney's stinging criticism of PSG's Mbappe stirs social media storm

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, but clashes with legendary strikers Lionel Messi and Neymar has raised question marks over the Frenchman's attitude. Wayne Rooney was the latest to launch a scathing attack on the 23-year-old's behaviour.

During the Parisian club's recent win over Montpellier, the 23-year-old argued with Neymar over who would take a penalty. This came after Mbappe had missed one spot-kick a few minutes earlier, forcing the Brazilian to take the shot the second time.

Mbappe was also spotted pushing legendary forward Messi after the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to pass the Frenchman the ball. The row left the 35-year-old legend with a surprised look on his face - videos that went viral instantly.

Mbappe's recent actions have fueled the fire of increasing rumours that he does not share the same perspective as the rest of his teammates. This behaviour by the 23-year-old, who rejected to join Real Madrid and extended his contract with the Parisian club at the end of the last season for another three years, has drawn sharp criticism from experts.

Former Manchester United great and current DC United MLS head coach Wayne Rooney has harshly criticised Mbappe and his actions. "A 23-year-old player commits to pushing Messi," he told Depar Sports.

"I have never seen a bigger ego in my life. Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23, he had already won four Ballon d'Ors," Rooney added.

Rooney's words caused a storm on social media, with most users agreeing that Mbappe's behaviour in the team's most recent outing was unacceptable.