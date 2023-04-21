Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man United's Europa League exit: Frustrated Ten Hag blasts players for 'lack of passion' in Sevilla defeat

    UEFA Europa League: Manchester United suffered a painful 0-3 drubbing to Sevilla and exited from the quarterfinal after an aggregate 2-5 defeat. Meanwhile, club boss Erik ten Hag was frustrated again and slammed the players for "lack of passion".

    football Manchester United UEFA Europa League exit: Frustrated Erik ten Hag blasts players for lack of passion in Sevilla defeat-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Again, it was another unconvincing outing from English giants Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League (UEL). Taking on Sevilla in the away leg on Thursday after finishing the home leg last week 2-2, the visitors suffered a brutal 0-3 thrashing, as the hosts yet again prevailed and sailed into the semis, now being dubbed as the favourite again to win the title.

    The Red Devils fell behind in the eighth after Youssef En-Nesyri tapped the ball past David de Gea following Harry Maguire's howler. While Loic Badé doubled the lead a couple of minutes into the second half, En-Nesyri scored his brace and the eventual winner in the 81st. In the meantime, United head coach Erik ten Hag was once again frustrated with his side's performance and blasted it for "lack of passion".

    ALSO READ: Did you know Ronaldo traded his Porche during first Man United spell? Reason will baffle you

    "We have to do better. That's the demand. We needed to be composed and calm. We didn't beat the press; when you do, there are so many spaces behind, and it was obvious at the start how to do it. We lost the battles. They had more passion, more desire, and more willingness. That's difficult to win games," he told BT Sport.

    "It's about the players on the pitch. I believe in and trust them, they have to perform, but they have to show it, and they were not good enough. We have shown on so many occasions good things, but tonight we weren't ready for the game. You must be ready for every game at this level, playing for Manchester United. This was a great opportunity, a great occasion, to win something, and we gave it away – we have to blame ourselves," added ETH.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: David Warner and DC trounce KKR by four wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023: David Warner and DC trounce KKR by four wickets

    football Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo traded his Porche during first Manchester United spell? Reason will baffle you-ayh

    Did you know Ronaldo traded his Porche during first Man United spell? Reason will baffle you

    IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli-faf du Plessis rule again as RCB trumps PBKS by 50 runs; social media overjoyed-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB trumps PBKS by 24 runs under Virat Kohli's temporary leadership; social media overjoyed

    IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH preview: Chennai Super Kings-SunRisers Hyderabad, Ben Stokes, location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH: Chennai hopes for Ben Stokes boost ahead of Hyderabad clash

    IPL 2023: RR Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler reveals why he is not miffed with commentators expressing their opinion-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Jos Buttler reveals why he is not miffed with commentators expressing their opinion

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar slams state govt after HC dismisses plea in corruption case AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar slams state govt after HC dismisses plea in corruption case

    What you should know about South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi, which PM will flag off on April 25

    What you should know about South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi, which PM will flag off on April 25

    Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 16th anniversary amid Aaradhya's court case ADC

    Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 16th anniversary amid Aaradhya's court case

    Elon Musk's wealth drops by nearly $13 billion after SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes AJR

    Elon Musk's wealth drops by nearly $13 billion after SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes

    Air India pilot allows woman friend into cockpit against rules, DGCA initiates probe AJR

    Air India pilot allows woman friend into cockpit against rules, DGCA initiates probe

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon